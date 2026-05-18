Fire destroys building in Simi Valley as evacuations ordered

Aerial view of the Sandy fire burning in Simi Valley.

A brush fire in Simi Valley has moved into a neighborhood and burned at least one structure.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. Monday and was wind-driven in Ventura County, footage on KTLA showed.

The Sandy Fire was burning amid dry, light gusty winds.

The fire covered some 183 acres Monday morning and triggered evacuation orders for a wide swath of homes in southern Simi Valley, according to Watch Duty.

Advertisement

Evacuation warnings stretched west into northern Thousand Oaks.

This story will be updated.