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Fire destroys building in Simi Valley as evacuations ordered

Aerial view of the Sandy fire burning in Simi Valley.
(KTLA)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Terry Castleman and Joseph Serna

A brush fire in Simi Valley has moved into a neighborhood and burned at least one structure.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. Monday and was wind-driven in Ventura County, footage on KTLA showed.

The Sandy Fire was burning amid dry, light gusty winds.

The fire covered some 183 acres Monday morning and triggered evacuation orders for a wide swath of homes in southern Simi Valley, according to Watch Duty.

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Evacuation warnings stretched west into northern Thousand Oaks.

This story will be updated.

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Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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