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Man dies after car plunges 500 feet off Highway 1 cliff onto beach

A Cal Fire official looks on as a helicopter searches the area near Highway 1 where a vehicle fell off a cliff.
A Cal Fire official looks on as a helicopter searches the area near Highway 1 where a vehicle fell off a cliff, leaving one man dead.
(Cal Fire )
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A man died after his car plunged nearly 500 feet off a Highway 1 near Santa Cruz on Monday, according to authorities.

Around 12:48 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash north of Scott Creek, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The car went off the west roadway edge, hit a call box and continued south through vegetation before going over a cliff, officials said.

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Two California State Parks lifeguards swam from Greyhound State Beach to the pocket beach where the crash site and administered CPR to the driver, according to Cal Fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the car’s sole occupant.

It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, officials said.

In February, a driver died in Monterey County when their car also went off a cliff off Highway 1 and fell 500 feet.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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