Photos: Strong winds fuel Sandy fire in Simi Valley

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
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• Sandy fire growth stalls overnight, evacuation warnings are lifting in Ventura County.
• Gov. Gavin Newsom secures federal aid to reimburse 75% of suppression costs.
• Gov. Gavin Newsom secures federal aid to reimburse 75% of suppression costs.
The wind-driven Sandy fire in Simi Valley, fueled by dry brush along hillsides, has scorched nearly 1,400 acres.
For updates and details of the evacuation, including areas under a warning, see the Ventura County emergency website.