Photos: Strong winds fuel Sandy fire in Simi Valley

• Sandy fire growth stalls overnight, evacuation warnings are lifting in Ventura County.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom secures federal aid to reimburse 75% of suppression costs.

The wind-driven Sandy fire in Simi Valley, fueled by dry brush along hillsides, has scorched nearly 1,400 acres.

For updates and details of the evacuation, including areas under a warning, see the Ventura County emergency website.

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Aerial assets make fire retardant drops in Runkle Canyon.

Barton Richter hoses down his backyard on Rocking Horse Drive.

A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop near Rocking Horse Drive.

Residents look over Runkle Canyon from Redwood Grove Court.

Simi Valley resident Connor Richter keeps an eye on the Sandy fire as a helicopter makes a water drop.

A lone firefighter treks on charred land.