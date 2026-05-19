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Photos: Strong winds fuel Sandy fire in Simi Valley

The Sandy fire kicks up a large plume in Simi Valley's Runkle Canyon.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Gauthier.
By Robert Gauthier
Staff Photographer Follow
• Sandy fire growth stalls overnight, evacuation warnings are lifting in Ventura County.
• Gov. Gavin Newsom secures federal aid to reimburse 75% of suppression costs.

The wind-driven Sandy fire in Simi Valley, fueled by dry brush along hillsides, has scorched nearly 1,400 acres.

For updates and details of the evacuation, including areas under a warning, see the Ventura County emergency website.

Fire retardant falls from an aircraft.
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Aerial assets make fire retardant drops in Runkle Canyon.

A man stands by a pool with a hose.

Barton Richter hoses down his backyard on Rocking Horse Drive.

A helicopter rises from behind a ridge.

A Chinook helicopter makes a water drop near Rocking Horse Drive.

Four people watch flame retardant dropped from an aircraft

Residents look over Runkle Canyon from Redwood Grove Court.

A helicopter makes a water drop as a man stands in the foreground.

Simi Valley resident Connor Richter keeps an eye on the Sandy fire as a helicopter makes a water drop.

A silhouetted firefighter from a distance.

A lone firefighter treks on charred land.

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Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service and was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

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