Top LAUSD academic chiefs leaving as test scores rise and FBI raid sidelines Carvalho

Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho sits with third-grade students as he visits classrooms at Lenicia B. Weemes Elementary School on the first day of classes for LAUSD students in 2023.

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The top two Los Angeles school district administrators in charge of instruction during the recent rise in test scores are leaving as the school board moves on with major budget and student technology issues without its nationally acclaimed and now entirely silenced leader, Supt. Alberto Carvalho.

One key issue will advance Tuesday, as the board gets a first look at a new draft policy to limit student screen time, an initiative that board members took on after Carvalho was compelled to step aside.

Carvalho has been on paid administrative leave since a February FBI raid of his home and office. That investigation appears to be connected to a district contractor hired to create a failed artificial intelligence chatbot for the school system.

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In that effort and others, Carvalho has championed the use of technology to guide student progress.

He has maintained his innocence and said in a March statement that he wants to return to work. The school board instead named an acting superintendent pending further developments. There has been no public discussion about how long Carvalho will be on leave.

Choosing to leave is Deputy Supt. of Instruction Karla Estrada, whose departure plans became known right after the Board of Education approved a new contract for her in April. Estrada is the most senior district official supervising instruction. Just under her is Chief Academic Officer Francis Baez, who has announced her retirement but agreed to stay on through mid-August to assist with the transition.

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Departures below the level of superintendent rarely get wide attention, but these are unfolding at a singular time. In addition to the two instruction leaders, Carvalho’s senior advisor, Jaime Torrens, and the head of the adult education division, Renny Neyra, at this point either have not accepted or have not been offered contracts for the coming school year. Carvalho had worked with both of them in Florida, where he previously served as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The two instruction leaders declined to be interviewed but issued statements through the district.

“Serving this community has been a highlight of my career, and the work of improving outcomes for children will continue to drive everything I do,” Estrada said.

“I will retire to spend time with my aging mother, travel, and publish,” Baez said. “I leave with deep satisfaction that I’ve improved outcomes for students since the moment I entered the classroom. ... There is still so much more to do. I’ve been proud to develop leaders throughout the system who can address the challenges of today.”

Carvalho’s attorneys provided no comment on the staff changes.

The high-level departures and Carvalho’s absence come as the district appears to have achieved academic momentum, enjoying a notable run of positive mention, including twice last week.

First, researchers from Harvard and Stanford classified L.A. Unified as a “district on the rise,” citing academic improvement that outpaced the state and most districts in the nation. Later in the week, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised L.A. Unified during the release of his proposed state budget.

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A few months earlier, at an event with Carvalho, Newsom congratulated the L.A. school board for offering a second, four-year contract with Carvalho, who started with the district in February 2022.

“It is absolutely true that L.A. Unified has outperformed the state, and as L.A. Unified goes, the state of California goes,” Newsom said. “You made the decision to extend the tenure of arguably the best and the brightest mind as a superintendent in the United States America.”

Despite the comparatively strong improvement, the results remain a work in progress: L.A. Unified reading and math scores still fall just below the state average. In reading, the percentage of students scoring as proficient or better was 46.5% for L.A. Unified and 48.8% for the state. In math, the figure was 36.8% for L.A. Unified and 37.3% for the state.

There is cautious optimism about the district’s near future from Ana Ponce of GPSN, a local advocacy group and nonprofit.

“While the district was led by a superintendent who came from outside the system, much of the leadership team came from within LAUSD itself,” Ponce said. “That matters because it demonstrates that LAUSD has the talent, experience, and institutional knowledge internally to drive meaningful change.”

Former school board member Yolie Flores, who represented areas north, northeast and southeast of downtown, is concerned about Carvalho’s prolonged absence and the high-level departures. Unless evidence of wrongdoing emerges, Carvalho should return, she said.

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Before Carvalho, “the district was not starting from zero,” said Flores, who is president of the local nonprofit Families in Schools. “There were strong people throughout the system working hard on behalf of students and families. At the same time, I do think Carvalho brought a level of urgency, focus, and execution that made a difference.”

Flores also praised Estrada, a former senior administrator in Boston.

“Building coherence in a district the size of LAUSD is incredibly hard. It requires constant attention, alignment, communication, and follow through,” she said. “You do not get results simply from announcing initiatives. You get results from disciplined execution over time.”

The role of the school board

School board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin said the school board remains disciplined and effective.

“The board is the most unified I’ve experienced in my almost six years on the board,” Franklin said. “We’re clear about our goals and how to reach them, and we’re confident that systems and structures remain steady, through any transition.”

This week, the district’s ongoing business includes final approval of layoffs that are part of a fiscal stability plan — even as the state’s budget picture for schools improved with the release of Newsom’s updated budget plan.

With Carvalho away, one of his signature initiatives is under review — extensive use of a computer platform called iReady, which monitors student progress via online assessments so student learning can be more customized.

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A recent groundbreaking board resolution calls for drafting a policy to limit time students spend in front of computer screens — and iReady will be scrutinized.

“The District currently recommends that students complete approximately 45 minutes of English Language Arts and Math personalized learning lessons on the i-Ready platform weekly,” the resolution states. “However, the District does not have a policy that details the recommended and maximum amount of total screen time for students on District devices within the school day.”

Carvalho had characterized iReady as reducing the total amount of standardized testing time by consolidating it. The iReady contract, with a company called Curriculum Associates, is for a maximum of $20 million from 2023 through 2028.

The district finds itself in the unusual position of paying two superintendents.

Carvalho’s salary, unchanged since his initial contract, is $440,000 per year plus a $50,000 annual contribution to a retirement annuity, among other perks. Acting Supt. Andres Chait, a homegrown administrator, had previously been chief of school operations at a salary of $278,205. In his new role, his annual rate is $395,867. He also has $250 per month for expenses plus a driver.

Estrada’s annual salary was approved in April for $377,418; Baez’s salary, at an annual rate, would have been $278,205.