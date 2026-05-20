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4-year-old found dead in vehicle in Valley Village

An investigation is underway after a young child was found dead inside a vehicle in Valley Village.
An investigation is underway after a young child was found dead inside a vehicle in Valley Village on Tuesday.
(KTLA-TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
LIBOR JANY.
By Ruben Vives and Libor Jany
0:00 0:00

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The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was apparently left inside a hot vehicle in Valley Village.

LAPD Capt. Warner Castillo said officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a call about an unresponsive child in the 1200 block of McCormick Street.

He said Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were providing medical aid to the child when officers arrived. Paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene.

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The LAPD’s Juvenile Division is investigating the case, and the Los Angeles County medical examiner will determine the child’s cause of death, Castillo said.

Authorities did not release further information. A law enforcement source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation, said the case was being investigated as a suspected hot car death.

A source close to the family, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said the child was a girl who was part of a neighborhood carpool. She was found in the vehicle only after her mother showed up to pick her up from preschool, the source said. It was unclear why the girl was left in the vehicle.

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The carpool driver has not been arrested.

Louis Shapiro, that man’s attorney, said his client was distraught and still processing the tragedy.

“We feel heartbroken for the family who lost a child here,” he said.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

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