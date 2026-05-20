Santa Monica Pier area among the dirtiest beaches for 10th year in a row in Beach Report Card

For the 10th consecutive year, the area around the Santa Monica Pier was named one of California’s dirtiest beaches by researchers with the environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay

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As Memorial Day weekend approaches, forecasts of plentiful sunshine may persuade many Southern Californians to strip down to their bathing suits — but researchers are warning of unsanitary waters at some local beaches.

For the 10th consecutive year, the area around the Santa Monica Pier was named one of California’s dirtiest beaches by researchers with the environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay.

The annual Beach Report Card examines the amount of fecal pollution measured along the West Coast from Baja California all the way up to the state of Washington.

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Researchers test for fecal pollution because “even a single exposure can result in illness.” Ailments include rashes, ear and upper respiratory infections and gastrointestinal illness, according to the report.

“No one should get sick from a weekend in our waters,” Heal the Bay Chief Executive Tracy Quinn said in a prepared statement. “These findings are a reminder that water quality isn’t just a report, it’s a public health issue that affects every beachgoer and river user across California.”

An aerial view of 1000 Steps Beach, which made the honor roll in Heal the Bay’s annual report, in Laguna Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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Of the 490 beaches that Heal the Bay monitored between 2025 and 2026, the top 10 dirtiest also included six in San Mateo County, one in San Diego County and another in Humboldt County.

The Santa Monica Pier, specially north of Pico and south of Wilshire boulevards, remains the only Los Angeles County beach to make Heal the Bay’s list despite the city’s recent infrastructure improvements.

The city of Santa Monica upgraded stormwater capture systems and installed bird-deterring netting in an effort to reduce pollution, according to the report.

Trash and pieces of eggs dropped from netting underneath the Santa Monica Pier. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“While many of these upgrades have aligned with temporary improvements to water quality, bacteria levels have increased,” the report states.

The current bird netting has fallen into disrepair.

“These persistent problems highlight the need for sustained investment and maintenance to improve the area’s environmental health,” the report states.

The Times reached out to the city of Santa Monica for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

Heal the Bay said it has partnered with the city to form a task force dedicated to determining the cause of the reported pollution and informing future solutions for mitigating the problem.

The task force — made up of government agencies, scientists, businesses and community members — has already started to analyze bacteria data over the last 20 years at the pier. The task force hopes to uncover trends and better understand why the water continues to be contaminated in the area.

The report states that water quality at the pier has historically varied within and between years.

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Tourists wander on the Santa Monica Pier. The waters beneath the pier made Heal the Bay’s Beach Bummer List. (Ronaldo Bolanos/Los Angeles Times)

“However, bacteria levels have been on the rise since 2020, with monthly bacteria count averages reaching up to 20 times the safety thresholds in recent years,” according to the report.

“These levels are much higher than seen prior to 2020, suggesting that a structural or environmental change occurred that has led to these increases in pollution.”

In partnership with the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project, Heal the Bay researchers will conduct microbial source testing to determine where exactly this pollution originates. Through this specific bacteria testing, researchers can look at DNA composition to see whether the bacteria can be linked to specific sources such as humans, birds or dogs.

Heal the Bay’s 10 dirtiest beaches

Playa Blanca (Tijuana, Mexico) Santa Monica Pier (Los Angeles County) Erckenbrack Park (San Mateo County) Linda Mar Beach at San Pedro Creek (San Mateo County) Parkside Aquatic Park (San Mateo County) Pillar Point Harbor, Capistrano Road Beach (San Mateo County) Pillar Point Harbor, Harbor Beach (San Mateo County) Marlin Park (San Mateo County) Tijuana Slough at Tijuana River mouth (San Diego County) Clam Beach County Park at Strawberry Creek (Humboldt County)

Out of 490 monitored beaches in the state, 21 earned a spot on Heal the Bay’s “honor roll,” a notable decrease from the 62 beaches on last year’s list.

Researchers say the lower number is probably attributable to the higher-than-average seasonal rainfall in Southern California, a region that has historically dominated the “honor roll” list.

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It should be noted that a majority of beaches on the list are in Southern California and that’s because Northern and Central California counties do not monitor water quality year-round.

California’s top 10 ‘honor roll’ beaches

Bluff Cove, Palos Verdes Estates (Los Angeles County) Capistrano County Beach, South Capistrano Bay (Orange County) Dana Point Harbor, guest dock (Orange County) Huntington City Beach at Beach Boulevard (Orange County) Huntington Harbor, Coral Cay Beach (Orange County) Huntington Harbor Admiralty Drive Beach (Orange County) Laguna Beach, 1,000 Steps Beach at 9th Street (Orange County) Laguna Beach, Three Arch Bay (Orange County) Sunset Beach at Broadway (Orange County) Cardiff State Beach, Seaside State Park (San Diego County)

The 21-beach honor roll includes 11 in San Diego County, eight in Orange County and one each in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties.