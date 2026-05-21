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Multiple wildfires trigger unhealthy air quality alert in Southern California

A bird flys by smoke a plume of smoke from the Sandy fire off Redwood Grove Court in Simi Valley.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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Wide swaths of Southern California are under a smoke advisory through Thursday night, as wildfires burn across the area.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, onshore winds will push smoke from the Sandy Fire into Los Angeles County, impacting residents along the coast and from the San Fernando Valley to Arcadia, where the air could become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A smoke advisory that went into place Wednesday afternoon is now extended until at least 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Public Health news release.

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Other fires in the region also impacting Southern Californians.

The Bain and Verona fires in Riverside County have put wildfire smoke into several valleys in the Inland Empire, including in Perris, Temecula, Riverside and San Jacinto, according to the AQMD website.

Widespread smoke impacts are expected in the L.A. basin, on Catalina Island and Coachella Valley, too.

Overnight, smoke from the Santa Rosa Island and Sandy fires is expected to come onshore, settling over the coast with little wind to clear the air.

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“Smoke impacts can vary over time and by location. If you see ash or smell smoke, take precautions to protect your health,” the advisory said.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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