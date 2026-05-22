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Orange County chemical leak: Evacuations, closures, shelters

Firefighters stand outside a vehicle that says Orange County Fire.
The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a hazard materials incident on Thursday at an aerospace company in Garden Grove.
(OnScene.TV)
By Salvador Hernandez
Rong-Gong Lin II and Clara Harter
0:00 0:00

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  • A failing 34,000-gallon chemical tank in Garden Grove has triggered major evacuations across parts of Garden Grove, Cypress, Stanton and Anaheim, with officials unable to say when residents can safely return.
  • The evacuation zone runs from Ball Road to Trask Avenue and Valley View Street to Dale Street; Beach Boulevard is shut, and numerous Garden Grove schools and facilities are closed.
  • Fire crews worked overnight to stop methyl methacrylate from leaking, but a frozen valve and pump failures left the unstable tank “actively in crisis,” forcing extended hazardous-materials operations.

A failing tank in Garden Grove holding toxic chemicals has prompted major evacuations covering four Orange County cities, and officials are not sure when the orders will be lifted.

Evacuation area

The evacuation perimeter stretches from Ball Road to the north, Trask Avenue to the south, Valley View Street to the west and Dale Avenue to the east. That includes parts of Garden Grove, Cypress, Stanton and Anaheim.

Road closures

Beach Boulevard is closed from Garden Grove Boulevard to Orangewood Avenue.

Schools/other facilities closed

• Barker Elementary School

• Bryant Elementary School

• Carver Elementary School

• Enders Elementary School

• Garden Park Elementary School

• Lawrence Elementary School

• Wakeham Elementary School

• Patton Elementary School

• Bell Intermediate School

• Alamitos Intermediate School

• Pacifica High School

• Rancho Alamitos High School

• Skylark Preschool

• Garden Grove Unified’s maintenance and operations facility

• Lampson Bus Yard

Reception Centers for evacuees

• Garden Grove: 13641 Deodara Drive

• Cypress: 5700 Orange Ave.

Status

The Orange County Fire Authority initially responded to reports of a hazardous materials incident at a business in the 12000 block of Western Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Upon arriving at the scene, officials determined that methyl methacrylate, a volatile liquid used to make plastic, was leaking out of a 34,000-gallon vat.

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Crews worked overnight hoping to mitigate the leak, said OCFA Chief TJ McGovern, but whatever progress was made going into Friday morning, ultimately, was not enough.

“We have a tank that is actively in crisis, for lack of a better word,” Incident Commander Craig Covey said. “The tank that is in the biggest crisis is, in fact, unable to be secured and mitigated.”

In a statement posted on Facebook on Friday morning, Garden Grove Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein said crews had a setback when the valve to one tank became frozen and pumps were affected because of water that was being poured on the tanks to keep them cool.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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