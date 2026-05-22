Spencer Pratt’s campaign spent more than $15,000 at pricey Hotel Bel-Air

Spencer Pratt’s campaign for Los Angeles mayor has paid the Hotel Bel-Air more than $15,000 since April 7, according to Pratt’s latest campaign finance filings.

The former reality TV star’s campaign made 10 separate payments to the L.A. hotel over the period, including nearly $14,900 earmarked for “Candidate Travel, Lodging and Meals” and an additional approximately $600 for “Fundraising Events.”

His campaign finance filing also reported $1,800 spent on Komos Tequila for an event.

The Pratt campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pratt’s home burned in the January 2025 Palisades fire, leading Pratt to move to his parents’ beach home in Carpinteria, in Santa Barbara County. After The Times asked about where he was living, Pratt posted a video saying he had placed an Airstream trailer on his burned-out lot in the Palisades.

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“This is where I live,” Pratt said, standing in front of the trailer.

TMZ later reported that Pratt was living at the Hotel Bel-Air. Asked why he said he lived at the trailer even though he was staying at the hotel, Pratt told TMZ that his security team wouldn’t allow him to live in the trailer because of threats he’d received.

“I’m at a hotel because these psychopaths are messaging me every day they’re going to kill me,” he said.

Pratt is challenging Mayor Karen Bass in the city’s June 2 mayoral primary. Polls show Bass leading the race, with Pratt and City Councilmember Nithya Raman locked in a close race for second place.

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If no candidate wins a majority in the primary, the top two vote-getters will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.