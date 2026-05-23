Photos: Honoring heroes on Memorial Day

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Hundreds of Scouts from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Scouting America, along with veteran groups and community volunteers, gathered Saturday morning at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to place 90,000 American flags before Memorial Day. Organizers said the annual tradition has taken place for more than 50 years and is one of California’s largest flag-placement ceremonies honoring fallen service members.
1. Doria Chen, 17, of Troop 2019 from Whittier, places a flag on a grave. 2. Max Medellin, 12, of Troop 10 from Reseda salutes. 3. Kendrie Azcarate, 10, does a cartwheel as her friend Ava S., left, and mom Nina, right, look on, before joining hundreds of Scouts from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Scouting America, and community members to honor fallen veterans and place 90,000 flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)