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Photos: Honoring heroes on Memorial Day

Rows of headstones at a cemetery
Hundreds of Scouts from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Scouting America, and community members gather to honor fallen veterans and place 90,000 flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Christina House. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina House
Staff Photographer Follow

Hundreds of Scouts from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Scouting America, along with veteran groups and community volunteers, gathered Saturday morning at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to place 90,000 American flags before Memorial Day. Organizers said the annual tradition has taken place for more than 50 years and is one of California’s largest flag-placement ceremonies honoring fallen service members.

A girl salutes at a headstone as her father kneels nearby
Zoey Donovan, 6, and father Matthew Donovan place a flag on a grave at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Saturday.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

1

Doria Chen of Troop 2019 places a flag on a grave

2

Max Medellin of Troop 10 from Reseda salutes.

3

Kendrie Azcarate center, does a cartwheel as her friend Ava and mom Nina look on.

1. Doria Chen, 17, of Troop 2019 from Whittier, places a flag on a grave. 2. Max Medellin, 12, of Troop 10 from Reseda salutes. 3. Kendrie Azcarate, 10, does a cartwheel as her friend Ava S., left, and mom Nina, right, look on, before joining hundreds of Scouts from the Western Los Angeles County Council, Scouting America, and community members to honor fallen veterans and place 90,000 flags at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

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Two children hold hands while walking past rows of small American flags at a cemetery
Children pass by American flags during Saturday’s event at Los Angeles National Cemetery.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Theodore Bullock of Pac 41 from Rosamond salutes.
Theodore Bullock, 9, of Pac 41 from Rosamond salutes a grave on Saturday morning.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

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Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and she received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

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