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Raging South Gate fire at tire recycling center prompts shelter-in-place order

Firefighters battle an industrial fire.
Los Angeles County firefighters battle a fire Sunday at a one-story tire recycling facility the 11800 block of Industrial Avenue in South Gate
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
Deborah Netburn.
By Deborah Netburn
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Plumes of thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday afternoon as firefighters struggled to contain a large industrial fire at a tire recycling facility in South Gate.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a post on X that it responded at 2:40 p.m. to a report of a fire at the facility in the 11800 block of Industrial Avenue. Upon arrival, crews took a defensive position.

A woman walks through smoke as firefighters battle an industrial fire in on Sunday, May 24, 2026 in South Gate, CA.
A woman walks through smoke as firefighters battle an industrial fire in Sunday at a tire recycling facility in South Gate.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
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County Supervisor Janice Hahn said a shelter-in-place order had been issued for the surrounding community and urged people to stay indoors with their pets and keep the doors and windows closed, in a post on X.

The South Gate Police Department asked residents to avoid the areas of Gardendale and Industrial streets, and noted that first responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the South Gate Police Department were at the scene.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze or whether there were people in the facility at the time the fire started.

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Deborah Netburn

Deborah Netburn covers faith, spirituality and joy for the Los Angeles Times. She started at The Times in 2006 and has worked across a wide range of sections including entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and science.

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