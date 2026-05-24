Raging South Gate fire at tire recycling center prompts shelter-in-place order

Los Angeles County firefighters battle a fire Sunday at a one-story tire recycling facility the 11800 block of Industrial Avenue in South Gate

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Plumes of thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday afternoon as firefighters struggled to contain a large industrial fire at a tire recycling facility in South Gate.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a post on X that it responded at 2:40 p.m. to a report of a fire at the facility in the 11800 block of Industrial Avenue. Upon arrival, crews took a defensive position.

A woman walks through smoke as firefighters battle an industrial fire in Sunday at a tire recycling facility in South Gate. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said a shelter-in-place order had been issued for the surrounding community and urged people to stay indoors with their pets and keep the doors and windows closed, in a post on X.

The South Gate Police Department asked residents to avoid the areas of Gardendale and Industrial streets, and noted that first responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the South Gate Police Department were at the scene.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze or whether there were people in the facility at the time the fire started.