Rescuers airlift hiker by helicopter out of Runyon Canyon; man is in grave condition

Police and fire personnel responded to two incidents Sunday in the Runyon Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills.

A man was airlifted out of Runyon Canyon by a Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crew about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The 40-year-old hiker was taken by rescue helicopter from the Hollywood Hills site to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition, according to an LAFD statement.

About 32 L.A. Fire personnel assisted in the incident, according to the statement.

A video posted on the Citizen App shows a person being hoisted by a helicopter into the sky.

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Soon after, in another incident in the Runyon Canyon area, the Los Angeles Police Department said officers assisted in a medical emergency involving two minors.

The incident occurred near Fuller and Hillside avenue around 9:40 a.m. Very little information was available.

Officers from the Police Department and the LAFD responded to the emergency in which the two minors were hospitalized before being released to family members.