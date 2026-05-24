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Rescuers airlift hiker by helicopter out of Runyon Canyon; man is in grave condition

The entrance to Runyon Canyon Park
Police and fire personnel responded to two incidents Sunday in the Runyon Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills.
(Gary Coronado / For The Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A man was airlifted out of Runyon Canyon by a Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crew about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The 40-year-old hiker was taken by rescue helicopter from the Hollywood Hills site to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition, according to an LAFD statement.

About 32 L.A. Fire personnel assisted in the incident, according to the statement.

A video posted on the Citizen App shows a person being hoisted by a helicopter into the sky.

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Soon after, in another incident in the Runyon Canyon area, the Los Angeles Police Department said officers assisted in a medical emergency involving two minors.

The incident occurred near Fuller and Hillside avenue around 9:40 a.m. Very little information was available.

Officers from the Police Department and the LAFD responded to the emergency in which the two minors were hospitalized before being released to family members.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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