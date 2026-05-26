Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 5, after mother found slain. Father sought by police

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Daleyza Fregoso and are looking for her father, Ruben Fregoso.

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Authorities are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father after the girl’s mother was killed in Los Angeles.

Officers on Monday found a woman’s body inside a home in the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in West Adams, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed she died as a result of violence but did not disclose further details.

The woman’s identity was not released. Police described her husband, Ruben Fregoso, 40, as a person of interest in her death.

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Fregoso allegedly fled with the couple’s daughter, Daleyza Fregoso. He made statements that suggested he intended to leave the country, according to investigators.

The pair were last seen Sunday around 4 a.m. near Ferndale Street and Alsace Avenue, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday. Investigators initially said they were traveling in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery, but later said the vehicle had been located in a shopping center near the border with Mexico. A security guard found the SUV shortly before 9:15 p.m. Monday at 4575 Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro, Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department said.

Daleyza is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fregoso is about 5 feet 9 tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

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Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles police at (323)-786-5100.