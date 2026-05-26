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‘May Gray has leveled up’: Southern California can expect a cloudy, drizzly week

A person makes their way across the Hollywood Reservoir under cloudy skies earlier this month.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A period of dreary, windy, cool weather is settling across Southern California this week, as a cold system from the Pacific Northwest moves south.

“May Gray has leveled up,” the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office said in its Tuesday morning forecast discussion, noting that “a low-pressure system will bring cool temperatures, morning drizzle and gusty winds to the beaches, mountains and deserts” Tuesday through Thursday.

The cooler pattern is expected to bring temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average Tuesday, with highs staying mostly in the mid- to upper-60s. The forecast shows even lower temperatures likely Wednesday and Thursday, with highs topping out in the low 60s.

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The mountains and deserts could experience temperatures as much as 20 to 25 degrees below average.

The cooler weather will help form a deep marine layer reaching far beyond the coast. That will also help increase the chance for morning drizzles and some rainfall.

The weather pattern has already brought some showers to Northern California, where additional storms are expected all week, according to the weather service.

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But by the weekend, the system will have moved on and forecasters expect a warming trend to begin Friday and extend into early next week.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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