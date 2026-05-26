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O.C. communities hit by chemical crisis are safe for return, officials say

Evacuees at Mile Square Regional Park on Monday,
Evacuees at Mile Square Regional Park on Monday,
(Gary Coronado/For The Times)
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Sandra McDonald
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The vast majority of the 50,000 people evacuated because of a damaged chemical tank officials feared would explode began returning home, and officials said conditions in the area is safe.

“I want to reassure everyone who is outside of the new evacuation zone that when you go home, you can feel safe,” said Orange County health officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong. “There was no contamination, there were no fumes, there were no vapors that came from this incident. There was no leak.”

She said people who live in areas where evacuations were lifted should feel safe to return.

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GARDEN GROVE, CA - MAY 24, 2026: An aerial of water being sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Garden Grove, CA. 44,000 people remain evacuated after a 34,000-gallon tank of methyl methacrylate (MMA) leaked at a garden Grove aerospace plastics facility, sending potentially toxic vapors into the air on Thursday. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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Threat of massive explosion in Garden Grove ‘eliminated’ but danger remains, officials say

Concerns remained that an explosion at the aerospace plant in Garden Grove was still possible, fire officials said.

“You should feel comfortable going home, even if you’re across the street from that new zone line,” she said.

The five-day crisis eased Monday as officials determined the damage would not cause a massive explosion. But they stressed the danger in the immediate area around the aerospace facility in Garden Grove is not over, which remain under evacuation.

Authorities worked again through the night on the tank and won’t revisit their decision to keep 16,000 people under evacuation orders until Tuesday morning, officials said, disappointing evacuees hoping to return home Monday evening.

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Overnight workers planned to check tank temperatures every 30 minutes, which Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey said were “trending in the right way.”

As the temperatures continue to stabilize, the risk of a catastrophic tank failure — and a hazmat spill or fire — goes down.

“Once we rule that out is when we can get the residents back in,” OCFA division chief Craig Covey said.

The tank’s current temperature is around 50 degrees, according to Hazmat Branch Division Chief Nick Freeman, down from a peak of 100 degrees.

Officials are also monitoring runoff water to make sure no contaminated water escapes. To cool the tank, they’ve used millions of gallons over the last five days, one official said.

Around 16,000 people remain under evacuation as officials continue their work to avoid possible fire, leak and small explosion concerns.

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The new evacuation zone consists of Orangewood Avenue to the north, Dale Street to the east, Knott Street to the west and Garden Grove Boulevard to the south.

“Nothing is worth risking, endangering your lives by trying to go back to your home while there is an evacuation order still in effect. Don’t put your lives at risk, and don’t put the lives of first responders at risk by getting in their way,” said U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff.

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Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

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