Photos: Garden Grove chemical crisis highlights the danger of living near industrial companies

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• Officials had ordered evacuations in Garden Grove on Thursday after a chemical storage tank at an aerospace plant overheated. Thousands of residents still are not able to return to their homes. • Officials say they will keep monitoring the air for several months and checking the sewer and storm drains for damage.
Thousands of people who live near a damaged hazardous chemical tank in Southern California still can’t return home, even as officials say the risk of a catastrophic explosion had largely passed.
About 16,000 of roughly 50,000 evacuees are still waiting for the all clear. The tank contains methyl methacrylate, which is highly flammable.
Health officials have assured residents that there was no contamination or and that no fumes were released.
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An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter instructs a photographer to leave the GKN Aerospace evacuation area.
Nathalie Bouriche of Anaheim sits on a cot inside Freedom Hall in Fountain Valley, where she spent the night, along with her son, Abde Atti, seated behind her, after being forced to evacuate.
The crisis began Thursday, when firefighters responded to GKN Aerospace after a 34,000-gallon tank containing methyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in plastics and manufacturing, started to fail.
Evacuees take shelter at Freedom Hall in Fountain Valley, where the American Red Cross set up an evacuation center.
A drone image show the proximity of residential homes to the storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility.
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Henry Nguyen sits on a cot inside his tent outside the Freedom Hall shelter. The Nguyen’s have lived one block from the GKN Aerospace facility since 2004.
Evacuees Maria Medina, 40, left, of Westminster, with children Mayrin Martinez, 4, and Armando Martinez, 9, pass the time Monday at Mile Square Regional Park. They had been sleeping in their car since Saturday because there was no more space for them in the Freedom Hall evacuation center.
Darleene Berrelleza and Angel Beltran and their cat, Felix, returned home to Stanton on Monday. They had evacuated to a family member’s home in Lake Elsinore.
Allan Chaidez, center, and his father, Guillermo Chaidez, return home to Stanton after evacuating due to the Garden Grove chemical crisis.
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Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.
Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.
Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. He was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and his work as a photographer and videographer has also been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn.
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