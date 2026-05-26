SoCal man dies following attack outside his Trump-themed home

Police investigate the scene of an attack in Escondido that severely injured an Army veteran. He later died.

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A 69-year-old man known in his San Diego County neighborhood as the owner of the “Trump house” died from injuries suffered when he was brutally assaulted outside of his home.

Kerry George Sheron of Escondido was hospitalized in critical condition last week after he was attacked outside his MAGA-themed residence at East Mission Avenue and Buchanan Street around 2 p.m., according to the city Police Department. The alleged attacker, Thomas Caleb Butler, 32, fled on foot and was apprehended that day.

Butler initially was charged with attempted murder, cruelty to an elder resulting in great bodily injury, making a criminal threat and battery, according to the San Diego County district attorney’s office. He pleaded not guilty Friday.

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On Sunday evening, police were notified that Sheron died. The cause of death is pending determination by the county medical examiner.

The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case and will announce whether an additional murder charge will be filed at Butler’s June 3 court hearing, according to an office spokesperson. He remained in custody without bail.

The motive for the attack is unclear. Officials are investigating whether it was related to Sheron’s home, locally known for its decorations celebrating President Trump — including dozens of American flags as well as MAGA flags and posters of Trump thrusting his fist in the air following the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Penn.

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“Detectives are evaluating all potential motives for the assault, including whether the incident may have had a political component; however, we have not developed evidence to support that conclusion,” Escondido Police Lt. Lee Stewart told The Times on Tuesday. “Detectives are also examining whether the suspect and victim had any prior relationship or history of contact.”

Sheron’s wife, Maria Garcia, told local TV station NBC7 that her husband was an Army veteran and that they received threats related to the Trump decorations. But she said there had been no previous violence.

Detectives are reviewing incidents at Sheron’s home to determine if they had any relation to the attack, Stewart said.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Ross Garcia described the incident in court as an unprovoked attack in which Butler punched Sheron in the jaw, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly struck him in the head, NBC7 reported.

A bystander attempted to intervene and also was injured, police said.

Dozens of people carrying American flags and toting MAGA gear gathered outside Sheron’s home Friday to show support for him and his wife.

“Cowards like this do not belong to our society,” rally attendee Christine Brown told NBC7, describing the alleged attacker.

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“He is a veteran,” she said of Sheron. “We need to come and support our veterans. We need to support our patriots.”