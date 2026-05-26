Tesla driver infamous for California road rage attacks goes to prison for another one in Hawaii

Nathaniel Radimak was arrested by the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit in 2023 in connection with assault while driving a Tesla Model X in Los Angeles.

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A Tesla driver who became infamous for a series of road rage attacks captured on camera in Southern California is headed to prison after being convicted of a similar attack in Hawaii.

Nathaniel Radimak, 40, was previously convicted and jailed in Los Angeles over two incidents of road rage, where he was seen threatening women with a pipe in 2022 and 2023. But after serving less than a year of his five-year sentence he was paroled and released due to overcrowding.

Then last May, he was arrested for an attack in Hawaii.

Honolulu Police arrested Radimak after he exchanged words with an 18-year-old woman parking her car on Halekauwila Street, officials said.

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Radimak was accused of getting out of his car and assaulting her and a 35-year-old woman before fleeing.

He was charged with one count of unauthorized entry into a car, and two counts of assault in the third degree.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After initially pleading not guilty in the case, Radimak entered a plea of no contest in court earlier this year, and was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday.