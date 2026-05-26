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Tesla driver infamous for California road rage attacks goes to prison for another one in Hawaii

An image from a dashboard camera shows a man standing outside a car wearing a mask and holding a baton.
Nathaniel Radimak was arrested by the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit in 2023 in connection with assault while driving a Tesla Model X in Los Angeles.
(California Highway Patrol)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
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A Tesla driver who became infamous for a series of road rage attacks captured on camera in Southern California is headed to prison after being convicted of a similar attack in Hawaii.

Nathaniel Radimak, 40, was previously convicted and jailed in Los Angeles over two incidents of road rage, where he was seen threatening women with a pipe in 2022 and 2023. But after serving less than a year of his five-year sentence he was paroled and released due to overcrowding.

Then last May, he was arrested for an attack in Hawaii.

Honolulu Police arrested Radimak after he exchanged words with an 18-year-old woman parking her car on Halekauwila Street, officials said.

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On Sunday, January 29, 2023, the CHP's Southern Division Major Crimes Unit arrested Nathaniel Walter Radimak

California

Inside a Tesla driver’s alleged ‘reign of terror’ on L.A. freeways and violent past

Before his arrest this week, the driver of a black Tesla charged with terrorizing victims across Los Angeles was accused by a woman he dated of threatening to kill her and her family.

Radimak was accused of getting out of his car and assaulting her and a 35-year-old woman before fleeing.

He was charged with one count of unauthorized entry into a car, and two counts of assault in the third degree.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After initially pleading not guilty in the case, Radimak entered a plea of no contest in court earlier this year, and was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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