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2 adults and 2 children found fatally shot in North Hills home

Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow

Two adults and two minors were found fatally shot inside a home in North Hills on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting at 7:50 p.m. in the 16000 block of Londelius Street, according to a department spokesperson. Four people were found dead inside, and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Officials did not provide information about the age or gender of the victims.

Helicopter footage captured by NBC4 showed police tape cordoning off a section of the residential street, where a large number of emergency responders were gathered.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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