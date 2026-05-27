2 adults and 2 children found fatally shot in North Hills home

Two adults and two minors were found fatally shot inside a home in North Hills on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting at 7:50 p.m. in the 16000 block of Londelius Street, according to a department spokesperson. Four people were found dead inside, and homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Officials did not provide information about the age or gender of the victims.

Helicopter footage captured by NBC4 showed police tape cordoning off a section of the residential street, where a large number of emergency responders were gathered.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.