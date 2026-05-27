Late-season snow helps Mammoth Mountain extend skiing season

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Following heavy April storms and recent low temperatures, Mammoth Mountain has extended its ski season through June 7.

Mammoth Resorts Communications Manager Emily van Greuning said the resort had received 1 to 3 inches of snowfall since Tuesday night, with more snow expected Thursday and potentially throughout the week.

The resort received more than 5 feet of snow at the summit in April and had projected lower temperatures for the next couple of weeks, leading resort operators to extend the season.

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“Mammoth prides itself on staying open as long as we can continue to ski,” Van Greuning said. “Because we still have some snow to work with, and some coverage, we decided to extend the season.”

The resort opened Nov. 20. This year’s season has already seen 293 inches of snow, a slight increase from last year’s 286, with December, February and April reporting the heaviest snowfall.

In previous snowy years, the resort has remained open as late as August. Other years, it has closed before Memorial Day.

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“We have a very long ski season just because of the elevation that the mountains sit at,” Van Greuning said.

The recent snowfall comes amid a “May Gray” weather condition that is expected to bring lower temperatures across Southern California through Thursday, with mountains and deserts potentially experiencing temperatures up to 25 degrees below average.

Three chairlifts will remain open at Mammoth — the Broadway Express (1), Face Lift Express (3) and Chair 23 — in addition to more than 25 hiking trails. No beginner terrain is currently open.

Most Southern California ski resorts, including Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, closed for the season several months ago.

