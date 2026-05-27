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Anger over closed doughnut shop sets off SoCal man’s rampage, police say

The front of a shop in a strip mall is smashed in with glass lying on the sidewalk and tables ripped apart.
A Ventura County man rammed his Chevy Tahoe into a Simi Valley doughnut shop before attempting to run down an officer, police say.
(KNN News)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow
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  • Simi Valley police arrested Frank Blessing on Wednesday morning after they said the 58-year-old ran his sport utility vehicle into a doughnut shop.
  • He later allegedly rammed a police cruiser while attacking an office, before being arrested in the early-morning hours.
  • Blessing was booked on several felonies, including attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, vandalism and driving under the influence.

A Ventura County man is accused of creating his own version of a doughnut hole on Wednesday morning — in a Simi Valley storefront.

Simi Valley police arrested Frank Blessing after they said the 58-year-old rampaged his sport utility vehicle through the front of a doughnut shop, leaving a gaping opening at the entrance. Authorities said he later rammed a police cruiser while attacking an officer, before being taken into custody in the early-morning hours.

Police believe Blessing was upset the doughnut shop was closed when he stopped by at 3:30 a.m.

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Blessing was booked the same day on several felonies, including attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, vandalism and driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a call at just after 3:30 a.m. of a man having damaged a local business.

A Simi Valley police officer pulled Blessing over around the corner from the doughnut shop, Donut Plus on Erringer Road. Police said the front of his Chevy Tahoe was significantly damaged.

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As the officer exited his vehicle to approach the SUV on foot, Blessing exited his vehicle briefly, according to Simi Valley Police Sgt. Rick Morton, the department’s public information officer.

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Blessing returned to his Tahoe, put it in reverse and slammed into the police cruiser, according to Morton.

He pulled forward and reversed again into the police vehicle as the officer fled for safety, Morton said. He added that Blessing also tried and failed to run over the officer.

Blessing then smashed into the wall of a nearby home, disabling his Tahoe, police said.

He was armed with a knife and was not compliant when newly arriving officers tried to detain him but was eventually arrested after officers tasered him, according to authorities.

The officer who was allegedly attacked suffered minor injuries, according to Morton.

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Morton described Blessing as having a “wrestling background” when asked about his profession.

Surveillance footage from KTLA shows Blessing pull up to the doughnut shop and attempt to open the glass doors with a pull.

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He tugs at the door for a few seconds before jumping into his Tahoe and ramming through an outdoor table and into the double door store entrance.

Blessing appears to want to exit but is unable to fully open his car door as part of it is pinned next to the table.

He then struggles to reverse the SUV out of the store, before eventually doing so.

The shop’s owner was inside the store preparing for that’s day business and was not injured, according to media reports.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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