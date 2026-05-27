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Southern California teacher accused of sexually abusing student

Booking photo of Samantha J. Watson.
Booking photo of Samantha J. Watson, a 41-year-old resident of Eastvale.
(Riverside County Sheriff)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A Riverside County teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, according to authorities.

On Jan. 28, Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators began looking into allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor at a school in Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators learned that between 2017 to 2018, Samantha J. Watson, a 41-year-old Eastvale resident, had “inappropriate contact” with a student while she worked as a teacher at a charter school in the 23000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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On May 22, investigators executed a search warrant in the 14000 block of Silent Stream Court and arrested Watson without incident, according to authorities. She was booked on allegations of sending harmful material to a juvenile, oral copulation, and digital penetration.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit believes there could be more victims and encourages people with information to contact investigators at (951) 955-1704.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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