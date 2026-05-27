Southern California teacher accused of sexually abusing student

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A Riverside County teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, according to authorities.

On Jan. 28, Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators began looking into allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor at a school in Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators learned that between 2017 to 2018, Samantha J. Watson, a 41-year-old Eastvale resident, had “inappropriate contact” with a student while she worked as a teacher at a charter school in the 23000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

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On May 22, investigators executed a search warrant in the 14000 block of Silent Stream Court and arrested Watson without incident, according to authorities. She was booked on allegations of sending harmful material to a juvenile, oral copulation, and digital penetration.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit believes there could be more victims and encourages people with information to contact investigators at (951) 955-1704.

