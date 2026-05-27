Truckloads of illegal fireworks found in South L.A., prompting evacuations

LAPD officers discovered boxes of illegal fireworks after a domestic violence arrest warrant was served Wednesday at a home in South Los Angeles.

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Parts of South Los Angeles were evacuated Wednesday morning after police found truckloads of fireworks, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Police confirmed they were investigating a domestic violence call near the 100 block of East 85th Street just north of Manchester Avenue when they found the haul of pyrotechnics, which are illegal in the city.

“Detectives stumbled upon a very, very large cache of fireworks within the residence,” said Marc Reina, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations-South Bureau. “Every room was filled with boxes and boxes of fireworks.”

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Reina said the bomb squad was dispatched to the home and the fireworks were being removed by truck. Reina said at least three trucks had been filled and a fourth was still being loaded.

“There’s boxes and boxes of this,” Reina said.

California Sheriff’s lieutenant with million-pound fireworks stash led to deadly blast, prosecutors say Samuel Machado is accused of illegally having 1 million pounds of fireworks on his property at the time of the blast and using his law enforcement position to shield the illicit operation from scrutiny for years, according to the Yolo County district attorney’s office.

The fireworks are set to be handed over to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for disposal, Reina said.

Evacuations were ordered in the area shortly after 6 a.m., but were being “scaled back” as of the early afternoon, according to LAPD Capt. Michael Bland, the department’s public information officer.

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Police officials could not immediately confirm the scope of the evacuations, or how many residents were affected.

“We evacuated out of an abundance of caution,” Bland said. “There have been countless incidents of homes being destroyed and limbs lost due to illegal fireworks and we are doing our best to prevent that.”

In June 2021, the LAPD bomb squad botched the detonation of a cache of seized fireworks in the 700 block of East 27th Street in South L.A. — leveling part of a city block, destroying dozens of homes and costing the city millions in lawsuit payouts.