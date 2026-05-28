Photo shows missing child from L.A. Amber Alert at Mexico border with kidnapping suspect

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso, who was allegedly abducted out of Los Angeles by Ruben Fregoso.

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Surveillance footage at the Mexico border obtained by a local news outlet appears to show a Los Angeles man and his 4-year-old daughter who was the subject of an Amber Alert this week.

The photos obtained by NBC4 appear to show 40-year-old Ruben Fregoso in a parking garage in San Ysidro with his 4-year-old daughter, Daleza, on Sunday.

Fregoso is considered a person of interest in the slaying of Daleza’s mother, after she was found dead inside her home.

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On Monday around 12:39 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a welfare check in the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in West Adams, police said in a news release.

Officers found Daleza’s mother dead inside the home “as a result of violence” and Daleza missing, police said.

On Monday night, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Daleza Fregoso. The alert said that the girl was last seen with Ruben Fregoso, who allegedly abducted her in a 2019 Land Rover Discovery, on Sunday at about 4 a.m.

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The CHP posted in an update that the vehicle was found but that the child and man are still missing.

The girl is described as 3 feet tall, 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.