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Newsom endorses Bass days before L.A. mayoral primary

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a lectern as Mayor Karen Bass, left, listens at a news conference
Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured at a 2023 news conference, has endorsed Mayor Karen Bass, left, for reelection in Los Angeles.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Noah Goldberg staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer Follow
  • Newsom’s endorsement comes just days before Tuesday’s primary, in which Bass is in a close race with Councilmember Nithya Raman and former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.
  • In his endorsement, Newsom cited Bass’ work in reducing homelessness and street crime.

Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Mayor Karen Bass in her bid for reelection Thursday, lauding her for reductions in street homelessness and violent crime in Los Angeles.

Newsom’s endorsement comes just days before Angelenos head to the polls in Tuesday’s primary election, where Bass is locked in a close race with challengers Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt.

“The work Karen Bass is doing in Los Angeles is making our entire state stronger, with an 18% decline in homelessness while it grew nationally, historic drops in violent crime, boosting film production in L.A., and protecting our communities against ICE. She has my full support for reelection,” Newsom said in a statement shared with The Times.

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A poll released Thursday by UC Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, found Bass has 26% support from likely voters. Raman, a city council member, was at 25% and Pratt was at 22%.

Mark DiCamillo, who runs Berkeley IGS, called Bass’ lead “statistically insignificant.”

Newsom becomes the most recent high-profile elected official or former elected official to back Bass.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has endorsed Bass, as have U.S. Sens. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

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In March, Newsom said he broadly supported Bass’ bid for reelection, though he stopped short of a formal endorsement then.

Bass and Newsom have sometimes scuffled over state aid for the city, like during last year’s budget season when Newsom said he would not use state money to rescue Los Angeles from its billion-dollar shortfall.

But even then, Bass said, she and the governor were “in sync.”

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Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked on its breaking news team and has also written an array of offbeat enterprise stories. Before joining The Times in 2022, Goldberg worked in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News and as the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle. He graduated from Vassar College.

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