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Evidence suggests mom pulled trigger in North Hills murder-suicide that left 4 dead, sources say

A woman and her child stand across the street from the home of an apparent murder-suicide in North Hills.
“It’s so depressing,” said neighbor Karen Banuelos, holding her 3-month-old son, Alexander. “So devastating for everyone. Postpartum’s real.”
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow
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Los Angeles police homicide detectives believe the slaying of a family of four, including a baby, in a quiet San Fernando Valley neighborhood was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers discovered two adults and two young children with fatal gunshot wounds inside their North Hills home Wednesday evening after being called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. The deceased were described as a man and a woman in their 20s, an elementary school-age child and a 4-month-old infant.

Evidence initially gathered at the crime scene suggested it was the mother who shot the man and two children before taking her own life, according to law enforcement sources.

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Police investigate a scene in North Hills where four people were found fatally shot on Wednesday night.

California

2 adults and 2 children fatally shot in possible murder-suicide in North Hills home

L.A. police responded to a shooting at 7:50 p.m in the 16000 block of Londelius Street, according to a department spokesperson. Four people were found dead inside.

“This is an absolute tragedy and given the number of deceased, the Robbery-Homicide Special is handling the investigation,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Mike Bland.

Bland said there are no suspects at large and detectives believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Detectives responded to the home in the 16000 block of Londelius Street shortly after patrol officers from the Devonshire Division and immediately began examining the crime scene along with forensic technicians.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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