Evidence suggests mom pulled trigger in North Hills murder-suicide that left 4 dead, sources say

“It’s so depressing,” said neighbor Karen Banuelos, holding her 3-month-old son, Alexander. “So devastating for everyone. Postpartum’s real.”

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Los Angeles police homicide detectives believe the slaying of a family of four, including a baby, in a quiet San Fernando Valley neighborhood was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers discovered two adults and two young children with fatal gunshot wounds inside their North Hills home Wednesday evening after being called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. The deceased were described as a man and a woman in their 20s, an elementary school-age child and a 4-month-old infant.

Evidence initially gathered at the crime scene suggested it was the mother who shot the man and two children before taking her own life, according to law enforcement sources.

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“This is an absolute tragedy and given the number of deceased, the Robbery-Homicide Special is handling the investigation,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Mike Bland.

Bland said there are no suspects at large and detectives believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Detectives responded to the home in the 16000 block of Londelius Street shortly after patrol officers from the Devonshire Division and immediately began examining the crime scene along with forensic technicians.