Advertisement
California

Perris skydiving accident leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Firefighters are on scene of a traumatic injury involving skydivers.
First responders gather at the scene of a fatal skydiving accident in Perris on Thursday.
(OnScene.TV)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

One person was killed and another was in critical condition following a skydiving accident in Perris on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a traumatic injury involving skydivers near the 600 block of East Ellis Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was declared deceased and another transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were also dispatched to assist with the emergency and found the deceased skydiver in a field on the east side of the 215 Freeway, according to a department spokesperson. The injured skydiver was found on the west side of the freeway, and a third skydiver was located without any injuries.

Advertisement

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Video captured by OnSceneTV in the aftermath of the incident showed sheriff’s deputies speaking to a man wearing a Skydive Perris T-shirt next to a field of dry brush cordoned off with police tape.

The skydiving business is located close to the scene of the accident; however, officials have not confirmed what company the skydivers were with, and Skydive Perris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Introducing: The De Los Podcast

    From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement