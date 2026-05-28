Perris skydiving accident leaves one dead, one in critical condition
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One person was killed and another was in critical condition following a skydiving accident in Perris on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to the scene of a traumatic injury involving skydivers near the 600 block of East Ellis Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was declared deceased and another transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.
Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were also dispatched to assist with the emergency and found the deceased skydiver in a field on the east side of the 215 Freeway, according to a department spokesperson. The injured skydiver was found on the west side of the freeway, and a third skydiver was located without any injuries.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Video captured by OnSceneTV in the aftermath of the incident showed sheriff’s deputies speaking to a man wearing a Skydive Perris T-shirt next to a field of dry brush cordoned off with police tape.
The skydiving business is located close to the scene of the accident; however, officials have not confirmed what company the skydivers were with, and Skydive Perris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.