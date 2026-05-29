Man charged with murder, kidnapping their 5-year-old child before fleeing to Mexico

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Daleza Fregoso, who was abducted out of Los Angeles by Ruben Fregoso on May 24, according to the California Highway Patrol. The two were last seen near the intersection of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles.

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A 40-year-old Los Angeles man was charged with murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend and kidnapping their young child before fleeing to Mexico, according to authorities.

Ruben Fregosojuarez has been charged one count of murder and one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstance or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, according to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release. Authorities first identified him as Ruben Fregoso but Los Angeles County prosecutors listed him as Ruben Fregosojuarez.

On Monday around 12:39 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a welfare check in the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in West Adams, police said in a news release.

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Officers found a woman dead inside the home “as a result of violence” and the woman’s daughter missing, police said. On Monday night, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the child, Daleza.

Photos obtained by NBC4 appear to show Fregosojuarez in a parking garage in San Ysidro with his daughter on Sunday. The California Highway Patrol has listed her age as 4 years old but Los Angeles police say the girl is 5.

The alert said that the girl was last seen with Fregosojuarez, who allegedly abducted her in a 2019 Land Rover Discovery, on Sunday at about 4 a.m.

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The CHP posted in an update that the vehicle was found but that the child and man were still missing. The girl is described as 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.