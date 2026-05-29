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Fire displaces 100 people at apartment complex near UC Riverside

A massive fire burning in the city of Riverside. It is an apartment complex near University Avenue
Firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at an apartment complex located at 3996 Iowa Ave. near the UC Riverside campus. The fire displaced at least 100 people. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
(ONSCENE.TV)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Salvador Hernandez and Jaweed Kaleem
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More than 100 people were displaced after a large fire quickly spread through an apartment complex in Riverside Friday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived to see flames shooting through the roof of 3996 Iowa Avenue when they arrived, said Riverside Fire Division Chief Greg White.

The fire was first reported at 11:13 a.m. at the University Riverside Gardens, White said. The building is located just a few blocks west of University of California Riverside.

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The apartment is not student housing, but university officials said they were working to determine how many, if any, UCR students may have been affected.

“While the affected property is not owned or operated by UCR, the university is working to determine how many UCR students reside at that location and provide resources and basic needs,” a spokesperson for the university said in a statement.

About 50 of the 112 units in the building were affected by the flames, White said. Officials estimate that about 115 people have been displaced.

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It’s unclear what sparked the flames, and White said the ongoing fire risk and the structure’s condition made it unsafe for a fire investigator to initiate an investigation.

All residents of the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

White said fire units from Riverside County, San Bernardino County and Ontario Fire have assisted in putting down the flames.

“They’ve made a stop and are trying to protect the integrity of the building,” White said.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

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