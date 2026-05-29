Advertisement
California

Mountain lion sighting reported in Santa Monica; residents told to stay indoors

An undated photo of mountain lion P-38, photographed in the Santa Monica Mountain range.
An undated photo of a mountain lion, P-38, similar to the one seen recently in Santa Monica.
(National Park Service via Associated Press)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A reported sighting of a mountain lion has shut down a few local roads in Santa Monica as authorities look for the dangerous cat and warn residents to stay indoors.

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to the sighting near a residential area near 14th and Montana streets, according to a police department social media post.

Officials encouraged community members to stay indoors, keep their pets inside and avoid approaching and photographing the animal.

Advertisement

There were no injuries reported as of Friday afternoon, police said. Wildlife personnel also responded to the incident.

“Anyone who sees the animal should call 9-1-1 immediately and provide their location from a safe place,” according to the police post.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Introducing: The De Los Podcast

    From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement