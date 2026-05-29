Mountain lion sighting reported in Santa Monica; residents told to stay indoors

An undated photo of a mountain lion, P-38, similar to the one seen recently in Santa Monica.

A reported sighting of a mountain lion has shut down a few local roads in Santa Monica as authorities look for the dangerous cat and warn residents to stay indoors.

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to the sighting near a residential area near 14th and Montana streets, according to a police department social media post.

Officials encouraged community members to stay indoors, keep their pets inside and avoid approaching and photographing the animal.

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There were no injuries reported as of Friday afternoon, police said. Wildlife personnel also responded to the incident.

“Anyone who sees the animal should call 9-1-1 immediately and provide their location from a safe place,” according to the police post.