Mountain lion sighting reported in Santa Monica; residents told to stay indoors
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A reported sighting of a mountain lion has shut down a few local roads in Santa Monica as authorities look for the dangerous cat and warn residents to stay indoors.
The Santa Monica Police Department responded to the sighting near a residential area near 14th and Montana streets, according to a police department social media post.
Officials encouraged community members to stay indoors, keep their pets inside and avoid approaching and photographing the animal.
There were no injuries reported as of Friday afternoon, police said. Wildlife personnel also responded to the incident.
“Anyone who sees the animal should call 9-1-1 immediately and provide their location from a safe place,” according to the police post.