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Mother of baby Emmanuel Haro, who claimed he had been kidnapped, pleads guilty in his death

Rebecca Haro cries during her sentencing.
Rebecca Haro of Cabazon cries during her sentencing on Friday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the disappearance and death of her 7-month-old son, Emmanuel.
(Pool Photo by Anjali Sharif-Paul / The Sun)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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The mother of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro — who claimed her son had been kidnapped, kicking off a frantic search in the Inland Empire — now faces a lengthy prison sentence after admitting to charges related to her role in the infant’s disappearance and death.

Rebecca Renee Haro, 42, had initially denied the charges against her, but changed course Friday, pleading guilty to felony child abuse causing great bodily injury to a child under the age of 5 with an enhancement allegation of involuntary manslaughter. She was also found guilty of being an accessory after the fact, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

As part of the plea agreement, Haro was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in state prison, according to prosecutors.

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“Rebecca Haro’s plea and sentence today reflect her sins of parental omission,” Asst. Dist. Atty. Brandon Smith said in a statement. “Her choice not to intervene was a choice to allow, if not facilitate, Emmanuel’s death. This defendant had a legal and moral responsibility as Emmanuel’s mother. She catastrophically failed in that duty.”

RIVERSIDE CALIF SEPTEMBER 4, 2025 -- Jake Haro appears at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, to enter pleas to charges of murder and filing a false police report in connection with the disappearance of his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/Pool)

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Baby Emmanuel’s father sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering infant

Jake Haro, father of missing baby Emmanuel, was sentenced to 25 years to life for killing his 7-month-old son. His wife, Rebecca Haro, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Haro’s plea comes about six months after her husband, Jake Haro, 33, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of his infant son, as well as a 180-day sentence for filing a false police report.

Emmanuel’s disappearance drew national attention after Haro and her husband told authorities their son had been kidnapped after someone attacked her in a Yucaipa parking lot on Aug. 14.

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Independent journalists, online sleuths and criminal case followers traveled from across the country to track developments on the missing child’s case.

But a week after reporting the kidnapping, investigators arrested the couple at their Cabazon home after determining that Emmanuel was most likely dead and the couple had faked their story.

Authorities also removed another 2-year-old child from the couple’s custody and scoured a field in Moreno Valley, accompanied by Jake Haro in a jail jumpsuit.

Emmanuel’s body has still not been found.

Riverside, CA - August 26: Ahmed Bellozo, independent journalist from "On the Tira" on TikTok outside the Hall of Justice in Riverside following Jake and Rebecca Haro's court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 26. They were arrested Friday on suspicion of killing their son, Emmanuel Haro, who is 7 months old. Photo taken at the Riverside Hall of Justice in Riverside Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Online sleuths or streaming ghouls? Baby Emmanuel case unleashes army of internet vigilantes

In the last couple of weeks, the case of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro has been the clarion call for independent journalists, online sleuths and criminal case followers, some traveling across the country to California to chronicle developments.

Investigators paid special attention to the boy’s father, who had previously been convicted of felony willful child endangerment after his baby daughter was taken to a hospital in 2018 with a skull fracture, several healing fractures to her ribs, a brain hemorrhage, swelling in the neck and a healing tibia fracture in her leg, according to a police affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors believe that multiple acts of abuse and physical assault led to Emmanuel’s death.

“While the evidence established that Jake Haro was the person who inflicted the fatal injuries,” prosecutors wrote in a statement, “the prosecution alleged that Rebecca Haro became aware of Emmanuel’s deteriorating condition and signs of ongoing abuse, failed to protect him or obtain necessary medical care, and later participated in efforts to conceal the crime.”

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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