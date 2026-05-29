Serial assault suspect arrested at UCLA. Police find zip ties, duct tape, rope

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A man accused of attacking multiple female UCLA students overnight and attempting to kidnap or sexually assault them was arrested Friday, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, a 29-year-old homeless man not affiliated with the university, according to the UCLA Police Department. As part of their investigation, police said they recovered zip ties, duct tape and paracord nylon rope.

Olumuyiwa Akindahunsi, 29, was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbery, sexual battery, attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sex offense following reports of multiple assaults at UCLA. (UCLA Police Department)

Akindahunsi was arrested on suspicion of robbery, sexual battery, attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a sex offense and is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center in lieu of $2.3-million bail, police said.

Officers initially responded to a call for an attempted robbery on Bruin Walk at 11:35 p.m. Thursday. A student said a man attacked her from behind, stole her cellphone and fled.

As officers began searching for that suspect, they received reports of additional assaults at residential facilities including De Neve Evergreen, Dykstra Hall and Cedar Hall, police said. In each instance, Akindahunsi is accused of attempting to restrain or sexually assault a female student before she either fought back or received help from bystanders.

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At 12:05 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an ongoing assault at Cedar Hall. A witness heard a student crying for help, intervened and then chased the suspect. The witness directed responding officers to Parking Structure 8, where Akindahunsi was taken into custody.

UCLA students have recently described an alarming pattern of behavior — women being screamed at, catcalled and followed by men along Hilgard Avenue, also known as sorority row.

“Instances of harassment seem to be more frequent in recent years — and also this year,” Ella Hernand, president of the UCLA Panhellenic Council, told the Daily Bruin earlier this month. “Alumni and advisors who lived on Hilgard before are usually surprised and say that it wasn’t like this when they were here.”

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Last month, UCLA sororities hired private security in response to an uptick in reports of unhoused individuals directing aggressive behavior, harassment and lewd comments toward female students on Hilgard Avenue.

Akindahunsi is not believed to be connected to prior incidents at or around the UCLA campus, Richard Mejia, director of emergency communications, said in a statement.

Mejia noted that private security is being coordinated by sororities for their facilities and that UCLA intends to continue working with the community to support safety along Hilgard Avenue and across campus.

“UCPD conducts regular and directed patrols in the area, including increased evening presence, and continues to work with campus partners, student leaders and chapter stakeholders to address concerns and connect students with support,” he said.

Last month, a Santa Monica man, also unaffiliated with the university, was charged with kidnapping a female UCLA student in March to try to rape her. He was also charged with raping a woman unaffiliated with UCLA near Culver City in October.