Advertisement
California

Union invokes California’s landmark environmental law to challenge Newsom’s return-to-office mandate

Exterior view of the California State Capitol in Sacramento in 2024.
Exterior view of the California State Capitol in Sacramento in 2024.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A union attorney representing California legal workers has challenged a return-to-office mandate by arguing the change wasn’t properly reviewed for environmental impacts.
  • This appears to be a new use of the California Environmental Quality Act, known as CEQA.

In what appears to be a new application of California’s landmark — yet often criticized — environmental law, a union representing state legal workers invoked the statute to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2025 return-to-office mandate.

The union argued that the state’s mandate of in-office work four days a week wasn’t properly reviewed under the California Environmental Quality Act, known as CEQA, according to a letter sent this week to more than 104 state agencies and departments. Thousands of state employees have been working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return-to-office mandate is now set to go into effect July 1, according to union officials.

The letter from CASE, a labor group that represents attorneys, administrative law judges and hearing officers employed by state agencies, argued that the mandate “will result in significant environmental impacts,” and promised legal action if the state doesn’t conduct such an environmental review.

Advertisement

“Clearly, the state’s blanket mandate that more than 90,000 workers commute to offices four days a week will impact California’s environment,” Richard Drury, an attorney representing CASE, said in a statement. “But no environmental impact report for this project exists. We are asking the state to complete the report its own laws require before moving forward.”

The letter argued that the four-day return to office “will require hundreds of thousands of additional monthly commutes by state workers, creating hundreds of thousands of new car trips and thousands of tons of additional air pollution from automobile tailpipes.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 26: A new 48-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail will be built at Crenshaw Boulevard and 54th Street in Los Angeles near the Metro K line. Members of the Clark family have owned the property for decades. Photographed in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

After half a century, California legislators on the verge of overhauling a landmark environmental law

Two bills endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom would be the most transformative changes to the California Environmental Quality Act in generations, experts said. Lawmakers hope reforms will unleash a wave of housing and public infrastructure projects.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CEQA, adopted in 1970, has been credited for protecting California’s natural resources and minimizing pollutants, but it’s also increasingly come under fire for its broad application, sometimes weaponized by opponents of a project, even environmentally friendly ones, like bike lanes, or needed housing.

Advertisement

UC Davis law professor Chris Elmendorf said he wasn’t surprised to see union attorneys try to apply CEQA to personnel policies, but he did find it novel.

And given case law about CEQA, he said the union has “a very plausible argument.” But he also said it again illustrates how CEQA’s “across-the-board rule that always favors the status quo ... is not a very practical” one, said Elmendorf, who tracks environmental legislation that affects housing. He has become a proponent of CEQA reform.

“It will continue to be used strategically by people who don’t like a particular decision to throw sand in the gears and get leverage,” Elmendorf said.

He said he wasn’t sure how the case might be handled, but he could see the legislature once again stepping in to narrow this interpretation of CEQA, as they have frequently done in recent years to expedite projects.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Introducing: The De Los Podcast

    From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement