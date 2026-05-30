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California

As poisonings soar to record, health officials urge Californians not to pick or eat wild mushrooms

Death cap mushrooms.
Officials said death caps, like those pictured, have been the culprit behind a majority of mushroom-poisoning cases this year.
(California Department of Public Health via Associated Press)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
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  • Public health officials link the surge in cases to accidental picking and consumption of poisonous wild mushrooms, including death cap and western destroying angel mushrooms.

A surge of poisonings linked to accidental picking and consumption of wild mushrooms now includes 50 identified cases, a figure that far surpasses California’s last major outbreak a decade ago.

The state continues to see an unprecedented uptick in poisonings and deaths associated with death cap, or Amanita phalloides; and western destroying angel, Amanita ocreata, mushrooms, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Officials said death caps in particular have been the culprit behind a majority of cases, but there are no data on precisely how many are associated with each particular wild mushroom.

But they say an exceptionally wet winter and then April rains have contributed to the rash of poisonings. In all, 50 have been reported since November. Of those cases, four people died and four required liver transplants.

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UNSPECIFIED - APRIL 02: Cluster of Death cap (Amanita phalloides), Amanitaceae. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

California

California mushroom poisonings are on the rise. Here’s what’s being done to curb exposure

Recent news of more than 30 cases of mushroom-related illness and death has prompted some Southern Californians to seek a mushroom education.

In a typical year, the California Poison Control System may receive up to five reported illnesses linked to poisonous mushrooms, according to authorities.

During the state’s last major spate of poisonings in 2016, 14 cases were reported.

Officials said cases over the last seven months have been concentrated in Northern California and the Central Coast, including counties where these mushrooms have historically been uncommon. Mushroom-related poisonings have been reported in Alameda, Humboldt, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma counties.

In mid-May, public health officials in Napa County said three people had been hospitalized after eating poisonous wild mushrooms foraged in the Deer Park community.

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This undated photo provided by California Department of Health shows a Death Cap Mushroom. (California Department of Health via AP)

World & Nation

California officials warn against foraging wild mushrooms after deadly poisonings

State officials are warning foragers about a deadly outbreak linked to wild mushrooms in Northern California, saying the risk is statewide.

State health officials said they’re strongly urging Californians not to pick or eat wild mushrooms during “this time of heightened risk.”

When the last major outbreak occurred in 2016 there were no deaths. However, three people required liver transplants and one child suffered “permanent neurologic impairment,” according to a report published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The death cap is the world’s most poisonous mushroom, responsible for 90% of mushroom-related fatalities. The three deadliest mushrooms in California are the death cap, the western destroying angel and the deadly galerina (Galerina marginata), according to the Bay Area Mycological Society.

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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