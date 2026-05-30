Photos: Marilyn Monroe look-alikes to set record

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
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- Greater Palm Springs Pride is organizing a gathering of Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in downtown Palm Springs this weekend, in honor of what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday. The event aims to set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of Monroe impersonators, with organizers hoping to attract 500 volunteers. Participants, who paid a $75 registration fee, received a white dress, a platinum-blond wig, cat-eye sunglasses, and a martini glass to complete the iconic look. The previous record for number of Monroe look-alikes was 254, set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020.
1. Marilyn Monroe merchandise for sale. 2. Makeup artist Paris Daryaie, right, styles Eva Garcia’s wig. 3. A Marilyn Monroe display at the Hyatt Hotel in Palm Springs.