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Photos: Marilyn Monroe look-alikes to set record

Marilyn Monroe fans Lisa Noble, Susan Contreras and Lori Williams take a photo underneath Marilyn Monroe's statue.
Marilyn Monroe fans including Lisa Noble, from left, Susan Contreras and Lori Williams take a photo underneath Marilyn Monroe’s statue at the Downtown Park in Palm Springs in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday on Saturday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Christina House. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina House
Staff Photographer Follow
  • Greater Palm Springs Pride is organizing a gathering of Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in downtown Palm Springs this weekend, in honor of what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday. The event aims to set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of Monroe impersonators, with organizers hoping to attract 500 volunteers. Participants, who paid a $75 registration fee, received a white dress, a platinum-blond wig, cat-eye sunglasses, and a martini glass to complete the iconic look. The previous record for number of Monroe look-alikes was 254, set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020.
  • Marilyn Monroe Claudia Lopez got dressed up in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday.
    Claudia Lopez of Indio, right, gets dressed up in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday at the Hyatt Hotel in Palm Springs.
    Marilyn Monroe fans get dressed up in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday.
    The Saturday event aims to set a world record for the largest gathering of Marilyn Monroe look-alikes.
    Hair dressers Ted Gibson style wigs on Palm Springs city council member Jeffrey Bernstein and resident Clay Sterzik.
    Hairdressers including Ted Gibson, left, style wigs on Palm Springs City Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein, second from left, and resident Clay Sterzik, right, at the Hyatt Hotel in Palm Springs.

    1

    Marilyn Monroe merch for sale.

    2

    Makeup artist Paris Daryaie styles Eva Garcia's wig.

    3

    Marilyn Monroe display at the Hyatt Hotel.

    1. Marilyn Monroe merchandise for sale. 2. Makeup artist Paris Daryaie, right, styles Eva Garcia’s wig. 3. A Marilyn Monroe display at the Hyatt Hotel in Palm Springs.

    Marilyn Monroe fans get dressed up in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday.
    The Greater Palm Springs Pride event aims to attract 500 volunteers to set a Guinness World Record for the largest number of Monroe impersonators.
    Marilyn Monroe fans get dressed up in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday.
    The previous record for number of Monroe look-alikes was 254, set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020.
    Marilyn Monroe fans get dressed up in honor of what would have been Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday.
    Participants paid a $75 registration fee and received a white dress, a platinum-blond wig, cat-eye sunglasses and a martini glass for the iconic look.

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Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and she received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

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