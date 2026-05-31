Advertisement
California

Your last-minute guide to L.A. city and county ballot measures

A smiling face made from ''I Voted'' stickers
(NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Both Los Angeles city and county voters have several ballot measures to decide in the primary election, covering such issues as hotel taxes, pot and and healthcare.

L.A. County ballot measure

The half-cent sales tax on the ballot would go to prop up local hospitals and clinics. Backers say it’s necessary after President Trump’s Big Beautiful bill is set to slash more than $2 billion from the county’s budget for health services over the next three years. Critics worry it could hurt business and be a burden on taxpayers.

illustration of a hospital with stacks of coins around it

California

Your guide to L.A. County’s proposed healthcare sales tax

Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.

LOS ANGELES, CA FEBRUARY 10, 2026 -- Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, center, addresses the media with a coalition of residents, healthcare leaders, labor organizations, and community advocates, about a motion that would place a temporary ½ percent sales tax measure (set to end in 2031) on the June primary ballot to help address more than $2.4 billion in federal funding cuts to the Los Angeles County healthcare system resulting from the Trump administration's passage of H.R.1 on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County officials push new sales tax to offset Trump administration healthcare cuts

L.A. County supervisors and healthcare advocates are pushing for a half-cent sales tax to cover services that are expected to be lost due to cutbacks in federal funding.

LOS ANGELES, CA FEBRUARY 10, 2026 -- Members of the audience hold up signs inside the Hall of Administration meeting room, where a motion that would place a temporary ½ percent sales tax measure (set to end in 2031) on the June primary ballot to help address more than $2.4 billion in federal funding cuts to the Los Angeles County healthcare system was being discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Another sales tax hike? Rising costs a concern for L.A. voters in healthcare measure

With the electorate in a dour mood and reeling from rocketing gas prices, some speculate that voters’ willingness to tax themselves may be dwindling as ballots arrive for the June 2 election.

The Olympic cauldron is lighted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
The Olympic cauldron is lighted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

L.A. City ballot measures

Measure TT

Would increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.

Advertisement
illustration of a double bed with two stacks of coins on either side

California

Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TT: hotel bed tax increase

What is measure TT? The proposition looks to increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.

Los Angeles, California February 22, 2022: A view of rooftop at the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. City Council approves ballot measure to boost hotel tax during Olympics

The Los Angeles City Council approved a June ballot measure Tuesday that asks voters to increase the hotel tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% permanently.

Measure TC

Would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers.

illustration of a cursor hand pulling luggage with a dollar sign on a cart

California

Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies

Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.

Measure CB

Would tax illegal cannabis businesses at the same rate as legal operators, potentially generating $30 million to $35 million annually for city services.

illustration of a cannabis dispensary with stacks of coins around it

California

Your guide to L.A. City Measure CB: taxing illegal cannabis businesses

L.A.’s measure CB represents a hope to crack down on illegal cannabis businesses by closing a legal loophole. Opponents say the measure may normalize illegal activity.

Los Alamos, CA - September, 5, 2024: Raw Garden's CEO and co-founder, Thomas Martin, with his cannabis crops at their cultivation facility, Central Coast Agriculture, tucked into a hillside of the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara's wine country. Martin began funding tests for pesticides found in California's top 20 brands. The results confirm widespread contamination but brands are not removing those products from shelves, and Martin faces lawsuits if he publishes his findings. Accompanies story on pesticides in cannabis products. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. cannabis businesses owe $400 million. The city may get only $30 million

Based on a projection that about half of eligible cannabis businesses would take part in the program, the city would collect about $30 million in back taxes while waiving about $25 million in penalties.

Cannabis plants on an illegal grow blow in the wind

California

Legal Weed, Broken Promises: A Times series on the fallout of legal pot in California

California’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2016 ushered in a multibillion-dollar industry. But many of the promises of legalization have proved elusive.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Introducing: The De Los Podcast

    From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement