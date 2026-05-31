Your last-minute guide to L.A. city and county ballot measures

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Both Los Angeles city and county voters have several ballot measures to decide in the primary election, covering such issues as hotel taxes, pot and and healthcare.

L.A. County ballot measure

The half-cent sales tax on the ballot would go to prop up local hospitals and clinics. Backers say it’s necessary after President Trump’s Big Beautiful bill is set to slash more than $2 billion from the county’s budget for health services over the next three years. Critics worry it could hurt business and be a burden on taxpayers.

California Your guide to L.A. County’s proposed healthcare sales tax Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.

The Olympic cauldron is lighted at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

L.A. City ballot measures

Measure TT

Would increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.

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California L.A. City Council approves ballot measure to boost hotel tax during Olympics The Los Angeles City Council approved a June ballot measure Tuesday that asks voters to increase the hotel tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% permanently.

Measure TC

Would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers.

California Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.

Measure CB

Would tax illegal cannabis businesses at the same rate as legal operators, potentially generating $30 million to $35 million annually for city services.