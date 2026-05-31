Your last-minute guide to L.A. city and county ballot measures
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Both Los Angeles city and county voters have several ballot measures to decide in the primary election, covering such issues as hotel taxes, pot and and healthcare.
L.A. County ballot measure
The half-cent sales tax on the ballot would go to prop up local hospitals and clinics. Backers say it’s necessary after President Trump’s Big Beautiful bill is set to slash more than $2 billion from the county’s budget for health services over the next three years. Critics worry it could hurt business and be a burden on taxpayers.
Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.
L.A. County supervisors and healthcare advocates are pushing for a half-cent sales tax to cover services that are expected to be lost due to cutbacks in federal funding.
With the electorate in a dour mood and reeling from rocketing gas prices, some speculate that voters’ willingness to tax themselves may be dwindling as ballots arrive for the June 2 election.
L.A. City ballot measures
Measure TT
Would increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.
What is measure TT? The proposition looks to increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.
The Los Angeles City Council approved a June ballot measure Tuesday that asks voters to increase the hotel tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% permanently.
Measure TC
Would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers.
Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.
Measure CB
Would tax illegal cannabis businesses at the same rate as legal operators, potentially generating $30 million to $35 million annually for city services.
L.A.’s measure CB represents a hope to crack down on illegal cannabis businesses by closing a legal loophole. Opponents say the measure may normalize illegal activity.
Based on a projection that about half of eligible cannabis businesses would take part in the program, the city would collect about $30 million in back taxes while waiving about $25 million in penalties.
California’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2016 ushered in a multibillion-dollar industry. But many of the promises of legalization have proved elusive.