Your last-minute guide for California insurance commissioner, controller and other statewide offices
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Much of California has been focused on the wild race to replace Gavin Newsom as governor.
But voters will also be electing a slew of statewide officeholders as well who will serve in Sacramento alongside the new governor.
Unlike governor, these positions typically have very specific duties, and with the exception of attorney general, rarely come with a bully pulpit.
Still, these officeholder perform critical work for the state, including investing taxpayer funds, holding government accountable, running elections and dealing home insurance issues in the wake of historic wildfires.
Here’s what you need to know:
Attorney general
The job of California’s top law enforcement officer has become more high-profile than ever in the Trump era as the state challenges federal policies.
Incumbent Rob Bonta faces challengers, including Republican Michael Gates, after Democrats cleared the path in the California Attorney General race.
State treasurer
The state treasurer manages the state’s Pooled Money Investment Account, which invests monies on behalf of state government and local jurisdictions and allocates state bond financing for projects related to education, infrastructure, the environment or affordable housing.
The California state treasurer race will feature six candidates, including two Democrats and three Republicans, competing to replace termed-out Fiona Ma.
Secretary of state
The secretary of state plays a central role in administering statewide elections, providing voters with information about ballot measures and statewide candidates as well as overseeing campaign financing and lobbying activity. The office also handles business licensing and filings.
Your guide to the California secretary of state race: Democrat Shirley Weber vs. Republican Don Wagner
Democrat Shirley Weber, the incumbent, faces Republican Don Wagner in the race for California secretary of state. Here is your election guide.
State controller
The controller uses audits and reports to hold entities and other governmental agencies accountable.
Your guide to the California state controller race: Democrat Malia Cohen faces challengers
Incumbent Malia Cohen faces Republican Herb Morgan and the Peace and Freedom Party’s Meghann Adams in the California state controller election.
Lieutenant governor
If the sitting governor dies, resigns or is removed from office, then the lieutenant governor would assume the role. The lieutenant governor also serves on boards that oversee state colleges and universities.
Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s race: long line to replace Eleni Kounalakis
More than a dozen candidates are competing to replace Eleni Kounalakis in the California lieutenant governor’s race.
Insurance commissioner
The commissioner regulating home, auto and other insurance. But in recent years, the office has been consumed by fires and homeowner insurance.
Your guide to the California insurance commissioner’s race: Who will replace Ricardo Lara?
Who will replace Ricardo Lara in the California insurance commissioner’s race? More than a half-dozen candidates, four Democrats and five Republicans, are competing in the election.
Schools superintendent
This officeholder oversees the California Department of Education, which guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. The state superintendent typically takes advantage of the bully pulpit on education issues.
Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: wide-open race to replace Tony Thurmond
The California state schools superintendent race is wide-open. Ten candidates are competing to succeed two-term incumbent Tony Thurmond.