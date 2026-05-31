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California

Your last-minute guide for California insurance commissioner, controller and other statewide offices

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By Times staff
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Much of California has been focused on the wild race to replace Gavin Newsom as governor.

But voters will also be electing a slew of statewide officeholders as well who will serve in Sacramento alongside the new governor.

Unlike governor, these positions typically have very specific duties, and with the exception of attorney general, rarely come with a bully pulpit.

Still, these officeholder perform critical work for the state, including investing taxpayer funds, holding government accountable, running elections and dealing home insurance issues in the wake of historic wildfires.

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Here’s what you need to know:

Attorney general

The job of California’s top law enforcement officer has become more high-profile than ever in the Trump era as the state challenges federal policies.

line illustration of the scales of justice held up by a greek style column

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Your guide to the California attorney general race: Rob Bonta vs. Michael Gates

Incumbent Rob Bonta faces challengers, including Republican Michael Gates, after Democrats cleared the path in the California Attorney General race.

State treasurer

The state treasurer manages the state’s Pooled Money Investment Account, which invests monies on behalf of state government and local jurisdictions and allocates state bond financing for projects related to education, infrastructure, the environment or affordable housing.

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Your guide to the California state treasurer race: Who will replace Fiona Ma?

The California state treasurer race will feature six candidates, including two Democrats and three Republicans, competing to replace termed-out Fiona Ma.

Secretary of state

The secretary of state plays a central role in administering statewide elections, providing voters with information about ballot measures and statewide candidates as well as overseeing campaign financing and lobbying activity. The office also handles business licensing and filings.

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Republican candidate for Secretary of State Don Wagner, and Secretary of State of California Shirley Weber

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Your guide to the California secretary of state race: Democrat Shirley Weber vs. Republican Don Wagner

Democrat Shirley Weber, the incumbent, faces Republican Don Wagner in the race for California secretary of state. Here is your election guide.

State controller

The controller uses audits and reports to hold entities and other governmental agencies accountable.

Meghann Adams, Malia Cohen and Herb Morgan are running for State Controller in the 2026 California primary election.

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Your guide to the California state controller race: Democrat Malia Cohen faces challengers

Incumbent Malia Cohen faces Republican Herb Morgan and the Peace and Freedom Party’s Meghann Adams in the California state controller election.

Lieutenant governor

If the sitting governor dies, resigns or is removed from office, then the lieutenant governor would assume the role. The lieutenant governor also serves on boards that oversee state colleges and universities.

Los Angeles, CA - May 31: California gubernatorial candidate Eleni Kounalakis speak at the Calif. Democratic convention at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s race: long line to replace Eleni Kounalakis

More than a dozen candidates are competing to replace Eleni Kounalakis in the California lieutenant governor’s race.

Insurance commissioner

The commissioner regulating home, auto and other insurance. But in recent years, the office has been consumed by fires and homeowner insurance.

Los Angeles, CA - April 17: Calif. state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara speaks at a discussion with local leaders and residents to mark 100 days since the start of the L.A. wildfires at Will Rogers State Beach on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to the California insurance commissioner’s race: Who will replace Ricardo Lara?

Who will replace Ricardo Lara in the California insurance commissioner’s race? More than a half-dozen candidates, four Democrats and five Republicans, are competing in the election.

Schools superintendent

This officeholder oversees the California Department of Education, which guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. The state superintendent typically takes advantage of the bully pulpit on education issues.

Los Angeles, CA - May 31: Gubernatorial candidate Tony Thurmond speaks at the Calif. Democratic convention at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: wide-open race to replace Tony Thurmond

The California state schools superintendent race is wide-open. Ten candidates are competing to succeed two-term incumbent Tony Thurmond.

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