Your last-minute guide for California insurance commissioner, controller and other statewide offices

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Much of California has been focused on the wild race to replace Gavin Newsom as governor.

But voters will also be electing a slew of statewide officeholders as well who will serve in Sacramento alongside the new governor.

Unlike governor, these positions typically have very specific duties, and with the exception of attorney general, rarely come with a bully pulpit.

Still, these officeholder perform critical work for the state, including investing taxpayer funds, holding government accountable, running elections and dealing home insurance issues in the wake of historic wildfires.

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Here’s what you need to know:

Attorney general

The job of California’s top law enforcement officer has become more high-profile than ever in the Trump era as the state challenges federal policies.

State treasurer

The state treasurer manages the state’s Pooled Money Investment Account, which invests monies on behalf of state government and local jurisdictions and allocates state bond financing for projects related to education, infrastructure, the environment or affordable housing.

Secretary of state

The secretary of state plays a central role in administering statewide elections, providing voters with information about ballot measures and statewide candidates as well as overseeing campaign financing and lobbying activity. The office also handles business licensing and filings.

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State controller

The controller uses audits and reports to hold entities and other governmental agencies accountable.

Lieutenant governor

If the sitting governor dies, resigns or is removed from office, then the lieutenant governor would assume the role. The lieutenant governor also serves on boards that oversee state colleges and universities.

Insurance commissioner

The commissioner regulating home, auto and other insurance. But in recent years, the office has been consumed by fires and homeowner insurance.

Schools superintendent

This officeholder oversees the California Department of Education, which guides local school districts and also provides partial oversight. The state superintendent typically takes advantage of the bully pulpit on education issues.