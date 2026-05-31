Fatal shooting at Park and Ride near Universal Studios; gunman at large, police say

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in the Universal/Studio City Station Park and Ride lot, according to L.A. police.

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place about a mile from the entrance of Universal Studios Hollywood, leaving one person dead. As of Sunday afternoon, the shooter remained at large.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. near the Universal/Studio City Station Park and Ride lot in the 10800 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, identified as a 40-year-old man, died from gunshot wounds, the LAPD confirmed to The Times. No other information about the victim was available.

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The shooter is described as a man in his 30s. He fled in an unknown direction, according to police, who are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

A Metro spokesperson told The Times that the shooting occurred in the surrounding area and was not Metro-related.