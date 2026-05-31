One woman killed, another wounded in overnight shooting near a vigil in Watts

A woman died and two others were hospitalized after a shooting near a candlelight vigil in Watts, police say. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to a shooting call at East 104th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

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A shooting near a Watts street corner where a candlelight vigil was reportedly taking place early Sunday left one woman dead and another wounded, according to police, as they continued their search for the suspect or suspects who fired the fatal shots.

Officers responding to the shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot, said LAPD spokesman, Ofc. Charles Miller. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died, he said. Police have not released her name.

Around the same time, another woman, 31, showed up at an area hospital suffering a gunshot wound that police suspect she suffered in the same shooting, according to Miller.

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The shooting occurred on a residential block near the intersection of 104th Street and Wilmington Avenue. The news station KTLA-TV reported that a group of people was gathered nearby for a vigil when gunfire broke out. Miller, the police spokesman, said he had no information regarding whether the two incidents were linked.

Police have not yet released a motive or identifying information about any of the suspects involved.

The outburst of violence comes as the city has seen an across-the-board decline in reported crime compared with the first half of last year. As of May 23, the last day for which reliable data were available, violent crimes were down nearly 4% compared with the same day last year, while burglaries and motor vehicle thefts had fallen by nearly a third in the same span.

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Homicides have decreased by roughly 11% from this time in 2025, which ended with a 60-year low in the number of people killed; the city has also had 148 fewer people shot.

Before Sunday’s shooting, the Southeast patrol area, which covers Watts and surrounding communities, had recorded eight killings, compared with 17 last year.