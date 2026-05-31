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Your last-minute guide to L.A. City Council elections

photo illustration of Los Angeles City Hall with a ballot in the background
(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Times staff

While the mayor’s race is getting national attention, voters will also decide a pivotal race for Los Angeles City Council that could have profound influence on the direction of local government.

Each race is unique to the geography of the district:

  • Around MacArthur Park west of downtown L.A., drugs and gentrification are big issues.
  • In the West Valley, voters will elect a new representative for the first time in a dozen years.
  • In one Westside district, growth and development (or the lack thereof) is a hot topic.
  • In another Westside district, homelessness in Venice is generating heat.
  • And in South L.A., voters could election a Latino in a district traditionally represented by a Black council member.
MacArthur Park
(Los Angeles Times)

The races

District 1

City Council District 1

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 1 race: Four challengers take on Eunisses Hernandez

Incumbent Eunisses Hernandez seeks a second term in City Council District 1, facing a quartet of challengers who say her progressive record has failed the neighborhood.

District 3

City Council District 3

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 3 race: Who will replace Bob Blumenfield?

Three Woodland Hills residents are competing for the open 3rd District City Council seat in the southwest San Fernando Valley after term limits force out incumbent Bob Blumenfield.

District 5

City Council District 5

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 5 race: Katy Yaroslavsky faces two challengers

L.A.’s housing policies take center stage in Westside race pitting incumbent Yaroslavsky against challengers Mantel and Oyler.

District 9

City Council District 9

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 9 race: Six candidates seek South L.A. seat

Curren Price will be replaced by one of six Latino candidates after 12 years representing this South L.A. district that’s been represented by a Black council member since 1963.

District 11

City Council District 11

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 11 race: Traci Park vs. Faizah Malik

Challenger Faizah Malik is backed by Democratic Socialists of America in the District 11 race. Police and fire unions support incumbent Traci Park.

District 13

City Council District 13

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 13 race: Hugo Soto-Martínez faces three challengers

L.A. City Council District 13 race will feature incumbent Hugo Soto-Martínez and challengers Colter Carlisle, Rich Sarian and Dylan Kendall. Here is your election guide.

District 15

City Council District 15

California

Your guide to the L.A. City Council District 15 race: Tim McOsker vs. Jordan Rivers

Jordan Rivers, 22, is challenging incumbent Tim McOsker for the L.A. City Council District 15 seat representing the Harbor area and Watts.

Fundraising

HIGHLAND PARK, CA - APRIL 17, 2026: Highland Park resident Paul Zappia has been receiving "dark money" campaign mailers attacking city councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez on April 17, 2026 in Highland Park, CA. The group called Neighborhoods First is responsible for the mailers but Zappia said he's frustrated because he can't find any information on its financial backers. Zappia is an illustrator and said the mailers appear to be Photoshopped stating they are not depicting true neighborhood scenes. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Dark money’ casts a shadow over L.A. elections, with mystery group pumping out attack mail

‘Neighbors First’ is targeting left-wing candidates in the L.A. City Council race. As a nonprofit, it doesn’t have to reveal the source of its funding.

More to Read

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