Your last-minute guide to L.A. City Council elections

While the mayor’s race is getting national attention, voters will also decide a pivotal race for Los Angeles City Council that could have profound influence on the direction of local government.

Each race is unique to the geography of the district:



Around MacArthur Park west of downtown L.A., drugs and gentrification are big issues.

In the West Valley, voters will elect a new representative for the first time in a dozen years.

In one Westside district, growth and development (or the lack thereof) is a hot topic.

In another Westside district, homelessness in Venice is generating heat.

And in South L.A., voters could election a Latino in a district traditionally represented by a Black council member.

MacArthur Park (Los Angeles Times)

The races

District 1

District 3

District 5

District 9

District 11

District 13

District 15

Fundraising