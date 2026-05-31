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California

Your last-minute guide to the L.A. mayor’s race

Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022; Spencer Pratt on April 16, 2025; Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026.
Left to right: Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022; Spencer Pratt on April 16, 2025; Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff

Some are calling it the most consequential — and uncertain — mayor’s race in a generation.

Los Angeles in 2026 has been scarred by destructive wildfires, battered by the slowdown in the entertainment industry and its urban core is still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

Homelessness, government efficiency and crime are issues. But for many, Los Angeles has become hopelessly unaffordable, which cast a shadow over so much.

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Here’s a rundown:

Overview

LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 8, 2022: Karen Bass is photographed at City Hall on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to the race for L.A. mayor: Four major challengers look to unseat Karen Bass

Karen Bass faces Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman and more in the L.A. mayoral race. Here’s where the leading candidates stand on issues like housing, homelessness and public safety.

City Hall
City Hall
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The candidates

Here is what we’ve written about the leading candidates:

Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES, CA - May 22, 2026 - Mayor Karen Bass speaks to supporters during a campaign stop at the offices of CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles on May 22, 2026. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Mayor Karen Bass is in the toughest reelection fight of her career. She says she intends to win it

Bass will likely be forced into a runoff in Tuesday’s primary. Critics say her problems go well beyond the homelessness crisis and the Palisades fire.

Spencer Pratt

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - May 16, 2026: A portrait of mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt during a "Community Meet and Greet" event out of a house for sale on Long Ridge Avenue in a residential neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Etienne Laurent/For The Times)

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Spencer Pratt jolts mayor’s race: The reality TV antagonist’s path to the 2026 election

From a reality TV antagonist to a contender in the L.A. mayoral race, Spencer Pratt has jolted local politics, turning personal tragedy in the Palisades fire into a 2026 election campaign.

Nithya Raman

Los Angeles, CA - May 19: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman walks down Olvera Street alongside Olvera Street business owners on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

California

Raman says she’s running for mayor because L.A. is headed in wrong direction

Raman says L.A. needs new leadership to address housing affordability and homelessness. Critics say she hasn’t done enough to forge alliances.

Adam Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26, 2026: Adam Miller's 2026 Mayoral campaign billboard along Wilshire Blvd. and Bundy Dr. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. The billboard was recently put up in a 7 figure effort to broaden his name recognition. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

Adam Miller’s $2-million question: How much will he spend on his mayoral campaign?

Adam Miller told Westside residents he’s willing to spend $2 million on his mayoral campaign. Is that enough to grow his name recognition?

Rae Huang

Los Angeles, CA - November 13: Mayoral candidate Rae Huang poses for a portrait for The Los Angeles TimesStoner Park on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

California

She’s challenging Bass from the left. Could she become L.A.’s Mamdani?

Rae Huang, a 43-year-old community organizer and democratic socialist, is waging a long-shot campaign for L.A. mayor, focusing on free buses, public housing and police abuse.

Other candidates

Photo illustration of L.A. City Hall split down the middle with mechanical machinery revealed inside.

California

Who is running for L.A. mayor? Here’s the list

The ballot is now finalized (at least for now) in what is shaping up to be a dramatic 2026 race for L.A. mayor.

Downtown L.A.
(Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

The issues

Homelessness

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - May 16, 2026: Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt interacts with a supporter during a "Community Meet and Greet" event out of a house for sale on Long Ridge Avenue in a residential neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Etienne Laurent/For The Times)

California

Forced treatment and jail: Spencer Pratt’s pledges to end homelessness stir up mayor’s race

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt wants to use arrests and mandatory drug and addiction treatment to clear the streets, but some expert said he would face huge legal, financial and practical hurdles in doing so.

Downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Pedestrians at Figueroa and 7th streets in downtown Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Business

For Subscribers

Downtown L.A. businesses are in crisis. Owners want politicians to deal with it

Businesses want the mayoral candidates to deal with downtown’s entrenched troubles.

Hollywood

Marina del Rey, CA - February 18: Deb Chubb, 29, of Redondo Beach, shows off her slow-motion run during the Baywatch open casting call at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Inc.

How Hollywood’s production crisis became a key issue in the L.A. mayor’s race

The state of Hollywood is now a key political issue in the L.A. mayoral race alongside affordability, crime and homelessness.

Crime

LOS ANGELES, CA - May 21, 2026 LAPD officers, who worked on, "Operation Firewall,'' a Southern California Internet crimes against children, leave a press conference at the LAPD Headquarters in Los Angeles on May 21, 2026. The Operation Firewall investigation was conducted from April 19 through May 3 involving 112 law enforcement agencies across five counties. Officials said the operation resulted in 341 arrests and 40 child rescues or identifications tied to online exploitation investigations. Representatives from multiple local, state and federal agencies participated in the gathering. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. is safer than it’s been in decades, but crime is an issue dominating the mayor’s race

Although homicides and other violent crimes are down to near-historic lows, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ challengers have zeroed in on homelessness and public drug use.

Fires

Pacific Palisades, CA - January 05, 2026: Pacific Palisades fire victim, Hank Wright, left, speaks to Mayoral candidate Austin Beutner, right, before a press conference on Wright's property on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, CA. Mayoral candidate Austin Beutner joined Pacific Palisades residents on Lachman Lane, to discuss how the wildfire should have been prevented, the cover up involving the City's After Action Report, Mayor Bass' continued missteps and steps needed to get the recovery on track. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

As L.A. mayor’s race takes shape, Palisades fire is a defining issue

The catastrophic Palisades fire has redefined the L.A. mayor’s race, creating a political minefield for incumbent Karen Bass as she seeks a second four-year term.

Fundraising

Los Angeles, CA - May 20: LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosts a campaign "block party" event on 10th Ave. in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Pratt raised nearly 10 times more in contributions than Bass in latest filing period

Pratt raised nearly 10 times as Bass — $2.72 million — in the last reporting period. Raman trails far behind both Pratt and Bass with less than $1 million.

More to Read

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