Your last-minute guide to the L.A. mayor’s race
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Some are calling it the most consequential — and uncertain — mayor’s race in a generation.
Los Angeles in 2026 has been scarred by destructive wildfires, battered by the slowdown in the entertainment industry and its urban core is still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.
Homelessness, government efficiency and crime are issues. But for many, Los Angeles has become hopelessly unaffordable, which cast a shadow over so much.
Here’s a rundown:
Overview
Karen Bass faces Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman and more in the L.A. mayoral race. Here’s where the leading candidates stand on issues like housing, homelessness and public safety.
The candidates
Here is what we’ve written about the leading candidates:
Karen Bass
Mayor Karen Bass is in the toughest reelection fight of her career. She says she intends to win it
Bass will likely be forced into a runoff in Tuesday’s primary. Critics say her problems go well beyond the homelessness crisis and the Palisades fire.
Spencer Pratt
From a reality TV antagonist to a contender in the L.A. mayoral race, Spencer Pratt has jolted local politics, turning personal tragedy in the Palisades fire into a 2026 election campaign.
Nithya Raman
Raman says L.A. needs new leadership to address housing affordability and homelessness. Critics say she hasn’t done enough to forge alliances.
Adam Miller
Adam Miller told Westside residents he’s willing to spend $2 million on his mayoral campaign. Is that enough to grow his name recognition?
Rae Huang
Rae Huang, a 43-year-old community organizer and democratic socialist, is waging a long-shot campaign for L.A. mayor, focusing on free buses, public housing and police abuse.
Other candidates
The ballot is now finalized (at least for now) in what is shaping up to be a dramatic 2026 race for L.A. mayor.
The issues
Homelessness
Forced treatment and jail: Spencer Pratt’s pledges to end homelessness stir up mayor’s race
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt wants to use arrests and mandatory drug and addiction treatment to clear the streets, but some expert said he would face huge legal, financial and practical hurdles in doing so.
Downtown L.A.
Downtown L.A. businesses are in crisis. Owners want politicians to deal with it
Businesses want the mayoral candidates to deal with downtown’s entrenched troubles.
Hollywood
The state of Hollywood is now a key political issue in the L.A. mayoral race alongside affordability, crime and homelessness.
Crime
L.A. is safer than it’s been in decades, but crime is an issue dominating the mayor’s race
Although homicides and other violent crimes are down to near-historic lows, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ challengers have zeroed in on homelessness and public drug use.
Fires
The catastrophic Palisades fire has redefined the L.A. mayor’s race, creating a political minefield for incumbent Karen Bass as she seeks a second four-year term.
Fundraising
Pratt raised nearly 10 times as Bass — $2.72 million — in the last reporting period. Raman trails far behind both Pratt and Bass with less than $1 million.