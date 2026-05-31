Your last-minute guide to the L.A. mayor’s race

Left to right: Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022; Spencer Pratt on April 16, 2025; Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026.

Some are calling it the most consequential — and uncertain — mayor’s race in a generation.

Los Angeles in 2026 has been scarred by destructive wildfires, battered by the slowdown in the entertainment industry and its urban core is still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

Homelessness, government efficiency and crime are issues. But for many, Los Angeles has become hopelessly unaffordable, which cast a shadow over so much.

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Here’s a rundown:

Overview

City Hall (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Here is what we’ve written about the leading candidates:

Karen Bass

Spencer Pratt

Nithya Raman

Adam Miller

Rae Huang

Other candidates

Downtown L.A. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

The issues

Homelessness

California Forced treatment and jail: Spencer Pratt’s pledges to end homelessness stir up mayor’s race Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt wants to use arrests and mandatory drug and addiction treatment to clear the streets, but some expert said he would face huge legal, financial and practical hurdles in doing so.

Downtown L.A.

Hollywood

Crime

Fires

Fundraising