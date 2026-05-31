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Your last-minute guide to the Los Angeles city attorney, controller elections

Graphic of Los Angeles City Hall in a circle
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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The races for Los Angeles city attorney and city controller have become just as contentious as the battle for L.A. mayor.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to know:

City attorney

The job: The city attorney has a variety of jobs including prosecuting misdemeanors, signing off on City Hall legal matters and drafting laws and defending the city in court (here’s a full description).

The race: Incumbent Hydee Feldstein Soto says she’s taken a tough stand on crime and worked to bring more accountability and oversight to City Hall. Her opponents say’s she’s mismanaged the office and point to growing city legal payouts.

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Our in-depth voter guide gives you a deep dive into the candidate positions, fundraising and other coverage. Here is full coverage:

Photos of four candidates for Los Angeles City Attorney in a grid

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: Marissa Roy, 34, center, candidate for Los Angeles City Attorney, and Alyssa Acevedo, left, with Service Employees International Union (SEIU), meet with Moranne Keeler, 45, while canvassing in Silverlake on Sunday, May 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Marissa Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice, is running for Los Angeles City Attorney, and has the backing of the county's Democratic Party, the Democratic Socialists of America and her boss, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

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Los Angeles, CA - April 17: L.A. City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto speaks at a discussion with local leaders and residents to mark 100 days since the start of the L.A. wildfires at Will Rogers State Beach on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

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Push to oust L.A. city attorney grows as challenger gains support of D.A., police union

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Hydee Feldstein Soto for City Attorney 2022

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Where are City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto’s text messages?

A former deputy city attorney claims in a court filing that the city attorney may have deleted important texts.

Marissa Roy, left, and Hydee Feldstein Soto.

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Two days in the office a month? L.A. city attorney candidates tussle over telework

City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto and challenger Marissa Roy are at odds over work-from-home rules.

City controller

The job: The city controller serves as L.A.’s chief auditor and watchdog of the public purse, including scrutinizing how money is spent and whether City Hall is performing efficiently.

The race: Incumbent Kenneth Mejia says he brought much-needed accountability and scrutiny to City Hall and how government functions in his first term. His challenger Zach Sokoloff says at City Hall those controls are far from enough and that he would provide more rigorous oversight over budgets and services.

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Our in-depth voter guide dives into the candidates, their positions, fundraising and endorsement. Here full coverage:

Los Angeles, CA - March 10: City Controller Kenneth Mejia poses for a portrait at Vista Hermosa Natural Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times) STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Zach Sokoloff, asset manager at Hackman Capital Partners from Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Studio City, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to the L.A. city controller race: Kenneth Mejia faces challenger Zach Sokoloff

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Los Angeles, CA - April 21: Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, attends Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' State of the City address at LA City Hall on Monday, April 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

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L.A. city controller’s race gets ruff, as a candidate targets Kenneth Mejia’s corgis

A former state lawmaker questioned whether Mejia’s logos, corgi images and other graphics violate a law barring the use of city resources for election campaigns. Mejia’s team disputed the claims.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Adres Arguelles, of Los Angeles, with the Democratic Socialists of America, along with other organizations march for May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, with thousands flooding the streets in downtown on Friday, May 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Gary Coronado / For The Times)

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L.A.’s democratic socialists look to boost their clout in City Hall

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Los Angeles, CA - April 20: Los Angeles City Hall is reflected in the windows of the Los Angeles Police Headquarters on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Wednesday for an 8.5% increase in the Police Department's operating budget, providing a major boost to overtime pay while also seeking to fill hundreds of vacant positions. Garcetti released his $11.8-billion budget for the coming year, which would increase the LAPD's operating budget by $149 million and take LAPD staffing up to 9,735 police officers by mid-2023, an increase of 29 positions compared with this year's budget. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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L.A.’s police union spending big on city elections, seeking to boost City Hall influence

The rank-and-file police officers’ union is financially involved in five of 11 contests in Tuesday’s city election — and committing more money than any other group.

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