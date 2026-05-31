Your last-minute guide to the Los Angeles city attorney, controller elections

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The races for Los Angeles city attorney and city controller have become just as contentious as the battle for L.A. mayor.

Here’s a quick rundown of what to know:

City attorney

The job: The city attorney has a variety of jobs including prosecuting misdemeanors, signing off on City Hall legal matters and drafting laws and defending the city in court (here’s a full description).

The race: Incumbent Hydee Feldstein Soto says she’s taken a tough stand on crime and worked to bring more accountability and oversight to City Hall. Her opponents say’s she’s mismanaged the office and point to growing city legal payouts.

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Our in-depth voter guide gives you a deep dive into the candidate positions, fundraising and other coverage. Here is full coverage:

City controller

The job: The city controller serves as L.A.’s chief auditor and watchdog of the public purse, including scrutinizing how money is spent and whether City Hall is performing efficiently.

The race: Incumbent Kenneth Mejia says he brought much-needed accountability and scrutiny to City Hall and how government functions in his first term. His challenger Zach Sokoloff says at City Hall those controls are far from enough and that he would provide more rigorous oversight over budgets and services.

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Our in-depth voter guide dives into the candidates, their positions, fundraising and endorsement. Here full coverage: