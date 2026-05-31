Your last-minute guide to the Los Angeles city attorney, controller elections
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The races for Los Angeles city attorney and city controller have become just as contentious as the battle for L.A. mayor.
Here’s a quick rundown of what to know:
City attorney
The job: The city attorney has a variety of jobs including prosecuting misdemeanors, signing off on City Hall legal matters and drafting laws and defending the city in court (here’s a full description).
The race: Incumbent Hydee Feldstein Soto says she’s taken a tough stand on crime and worked to bring more accountability and oversight to City Hall. Her opponents say’s she’s mismanaged the office and point to growing city legal payouts.
Our in-depth voter guide gives you a deep dive into the candidate positions, fundraising and other coverage. Here is full coverage:
Hydee Feldstein Soto faces challengers Aida Ashouri, John McKinney and Marissa Roy in the L.A. city attorney race. Here is your election guide.
Challengers from both sides of the political spectrum are seeking to unseat City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto as she chases a second term in office.
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman and the union that represents rank-and-file LAPD officers announced their support for John McKinney in the city attorney’s race Tuesday.
A former deputy city attorney claims in a court filing that the city attorney may have deleted important texts.
City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto and challenger Marissa Roy are at odds over work-from-home rules.
City controller
The job: The city controller serves as L.A.’s chief auditor and watchdog of the public purse, including scrutinizing how money is spent and whether City Hall is performing efficiently.
The race: Incumbent Kenneth Mejia says he brought much-needed accountability and scrutiny to City Hall and how government functions in his first term. His challenger Zach Sokoloff says at City Hall those controls are far from enough and that he would provide more rigorous oversight over budgets and services.
Our in-depth voter guide dives into the candidates, their positions, fundraising and endorsement. Here full coverage:
Your guide to the L.A. city controller race: Kenneth Mejia faces challenger Zach Sokoloff
Incumbent Kenneth Mejia, who is running for a second term, faces challenger Zach Sokoloff in the L.A. City Controller race.
A former state lawmaker questioned whether Mejia’s logos, corgi images and other graphics violate a law barring the use of city resources for election campaigns. Mejia’s team disputed the claims.
This year’s elections could lead to six DSA-backed candidates on the L.A. City Council — and a socialist-backed city attorney. What would that mean for the city’s future?
The rank-and-file police officers’ union is financially involved in five of 11 contests in Tuesday’s city election — and committing more money than any other group.