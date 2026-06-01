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California

Judges, Sheriff, health care: Last-minute guide to obscure but important L.A. County elections

illustration of a paper ballot and pen
illustration for 2022 election guide (Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)
(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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With long ballots, you can excuse voters for knowing more about some races than others.

This is especially true this year, with such heated races for California governor and Los Angeles mayor. But even some of those down-ballot choices can have major ramifications. We have selected three that have not received the spotlight to explore.

1. Judges

One of the more challenging decisions for voters is L.A. Superior Court judge. In this election, 15 races are on the ballot and 11 are competitive.

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So what do Superior Court judges handle? The Judicial Branch of California provided this breakdown:

  • All civil cases (family law, probate, juvenile, and other civil cases)
  • All criminal cases (felonies, misdemeanors, and infractions, like traffic tickets)
  • Small claims cases and appeals of small claims cases
  • Appeals of civil cases involving $35,000 or less
  • Appeals of infraction (like traffic) and misdemeanor cases

Source: California Courts Self-Help Guide

The Times researched the races and here is our guide:

illustration of a court house facade with a gavel as one of the columns

California

Your guide to the L.A. County Superior Court judge elections: every competitive race

Fifteen Los Angeles Superior Court seats go to voters June 2, with only 11 races featuring competitive contests between two or more candidates. Here is your voter guide.

2. Health care

Health care is a vexing issue in L.A. County, The half-cent sales tax on the ballot would go to prop up local hospitals and clinics.

Backers say its necessary after President Trump’s Big Beautiful bill is set to slash more than $2 billion from the county’s budget for health services over the next three years. Critics worry it could hurt business and be burden on taxpayers.

Here is our guide and some related coverage:

illustration of a hospital with stacks of coins around it

California

Your guide to L.A. County’s proposed healthcare sales tax

Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.

LOS ANGELES, CA FEBRUARY 10, 2026 -- Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, center, addresses the media with a coalition of residents, healthcare leaders, labor organizations, and community advocates, about a motion that would place a temporary ½ percent sales tax measure (set to end in 2031) on the June primary ballot to help address more than $2.4 billion in federal funding cuts to the Los Angeles County healthcare system resulting from the Trump administration's passage of H.R.1 on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County officials push new sales tax to offset Trump administration healthcare cuts

L.A. County supervisors and healthcare advocates are pushing for a half-cent sales tax to cover services that are expected to be lost due to cutbacks in federal funding.

LOS ANGELES, CA FEBRUARY 10, 2026 -- Members of the audience hold up signs inside the Hall of Administration meeting room, where a motion that would place a temporary ½ percent sales tax measure (set to end in 2031) on the June primary ballot to help address more than $2.4 billion in federal funding cuts to the Los Angeles County healthcare system was being discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Another sales tax hike? Rising costs a concern for L.A. voters in healthcare measure

With the electorate in a dour mood and reeling from rocketing gas prices, some speculate that voters’ willingness to tax themselves may be dwindling as ballots arrive for the June 2 election.

3. L.A. County sheriff

This is one of the highest profile jobs in L.A. County, and in recent years has been the center of so much controversy.

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But this particular race has been fairly muted. Robert Luna seeks a second term as L.A. County sheriff but faces seven challengers, including predecessor Alex Villanueva, whom he defeated in 2022.

Key issues include jail deaths, low morale among deputies, recruitment struggles and the proper role of oversight in the department.

Here is our guide and related coverage:

sheriff badge with silhouette of the bear from California's flag on it

California

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: Robert Luna faces seven challengers

Incumbent Robert Luna will take on a crowded field in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Key issues include oversight, jail conditions, recruitment and boosting department morale.

sheriff badge with silhouette of the bear from California's flag on it

California

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff’s race: Robert Luna faces seven challengers

Incumbent Robert Luna will take on a crowded field in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Key issues include oversight, jail conditions, recruitment and boosting department morale.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 14, 2022 - - L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, right, actor Danny Trejo, left, along with law enforcement officials and pharmaceutical industry experts attend a press conference to discuss the dangers of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and the launch an innovative public awareness campaign using a PSA film titled, "Bad Meds," at the Hall of Justice on December 14, 2022. Trejo stars in the PSA film. Safe.Pharmacy created the PSA film aiming to combat deadly counterfeit medicine and drugs sold online. "Bad Meds," will run across TV, social media, radio, print and out-of-home. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Insults are already flying in the crowded race for L.A. County sheriff

A field of challengers lobbing sharp criticism has already emerged to take on Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna when he is up for reelection next year.

More to Read

California

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