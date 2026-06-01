What’s on Tuesday’s ballot in California? A rundown of state, L.A. elections

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The June 2026 election has been dominated by a down-to-the-wire governor’s race that has been filled with drama, scandal and much national attention.

A large group of Democrats are vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in this very blue state. But the candidates have — until recently — struggled to generate wide excitement, and it’s far from clear who will win. On the Republican side, commentator Steve Hilton has benefited from the divided Democrats (and a Trump endorsement) to remain near the top of the pack in polls.

But the governor’s race is far from the only vital decision voters will make.

Los Angeles residents will vote for mayor in a race that is far from certain. And there are numerous state, county, local and judicial candidates to choose from.

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Here is a breakdown:

When is the election?

The election is Tuesday, but early voting has already been already under way.

You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683. All polling locations are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Once it’s cast, you can track your ballot here.

(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

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What are the big statewide races?

Let’s start with the race for governor, of course. With Newsom term-limited, Democrats and Republicans are competing for California’s open gubernatorial seat in what could reshape the state’s political landscape. Democrats went in hoping for easy sailing, but a wide field and no superstar name has left the race something of a tossup, though Xavier Becerra has been rising in recent polls. On the Republican side, Hilton continues to poll strongly.

There is a possibility California could make history: The state has never has elected a woman as governor, and only once has a person of color held the office.

But there are many down-ballot statewide races as well,

Voices Barabak: This is the most compelling California governor’s race in ages. Really. Far from boring, the contest is the most wide open in a generation, with a potential to make history in November. Those yawning at the contest may be looking for glitz and entertainment. Voters aren’t.

California Record-setting outside money pouring into California governor’s race Corporations, labor unions, tech titans, tribes and other special interests have donated $79.6 million to independent committees focused on swaying the volatile California governor’s race ahead of the June 2 primary.

(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

What are the big L.A. races?

The L.A. mayor’s race is grabbing all the attention. Polls show the leading candidates are Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman and community activist and former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt. Those same polls show Bass has struggled in the aftermath of the 2025 firestorms, a big issue for Pratt. Another major topic is affordability, which Raman has taken up.

But there are several other competitive races plus ballot measures.

California Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.

What are the big L.A. County races?

These contests don’t get the attention of the mayor’s and governor’s races, but L.A. County voters have a lot of choices to make.

California Your guide to L.A. County’s proposed healthcare sales tax Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.

What’s left?