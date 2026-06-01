What’s on Tuesday’s ballot in California? A rundown of state, L.A. elections
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The June 2026 election has been dominated by a down-to-the-wire governor’s race that has been filled with drama, scandal and much national attention.
A large group of Democrats are vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in this very blue state. But the candidates have — until recently — struggled to generate wide excitement, and it’s far from clear who will win. On the Republican side, commentator Steve Hilton has benefited from the divided Democrats (and a Trump endorsement) to remain near the top of the pack in polls.
But the governor’s race is far from the only vital decision voters will make.
Los Angeles residents will vote for mayor in a race that is far from certain. And there are numerous state, county, local and judicial candidates to choose from.
Here is a breakdown:
When is the election?
The election is Tuesday, but early voting has already been already under way.
You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683. All polling locations are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Once it’s cast, you can track your ballot here.
What are the big statewide races?
Let’s start with the race for governor, of course. With Newsom term-limited, Democrats and Republicans are competing for California’s open gubernatorial seat in what could reshape the state’s political landscape. Democrats went in hoping for easy sailing, but a wide field and no superstar name has left the race something of a tossup, though Xavier Becerra has been rising in recent polls. On the Republican side, Hilton continues to poll strongly.
There is a possibility California could make history: The state has never has elected a woman as governor, and only once has a person of color held the office.
But there are many down-ballot statewide races as well,
The wide-open race to succeed Gavin Newsom as California governor has attracted a large and diverse field of candidates.
Far from boring, the contest is the most wide open in a generation, with a potential to make history in November. Those yawning at the contest may be looking for glitz and entertainment. Voters aren’t.
Corporations, labor unions, tech titans, tribes and other special interests have donated $79.6 million to independent committees focused on swaying the volatile California governor’s race ahead of the June 2 primary.
Your guide to the California state schools superintendent race: wide-open race to replace Tony Thurmond
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Incumbent Rob Bonta faces challengers, including Republican Michael Gates, after Democrats cleared the path in the California Attorney General race.
Your guide to the California lieutenant governor’s race: long line to replace Eleni Kounalakis
More than a dozen candidates are competing to replace Eleni Kounalakis in the California lieutenant governor’s race.
The California state treasurer race will feature six candidates, including two Democrats and three Republicans, competing to replace termed-out Fiona Ma.
Your guide to the California state controller race: Democrat Malia Cohen faces challengers
Incumbent Malia Cohen faces Republican Herb Morgan and the Peace and Freedom Party’s Meghann Adams in the California state controller election.
What are the big L.A. races?
The L.A. mayor’s race is grabbing all the attention. Polls show the leading candidates are Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman and community activist and former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt. Those same polls show Bass has struggled in the aftermath of the 2025 firestorms, a big issue for Pratt. Another major topic is affordability, which Raman has taken up.
But there are several other competitive races plus ballot measures.
Karen Bass faces Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman and more in the L.A. mayoral race. Here’s where the leading candidates stand on issues like housing, homelessness and public safety.
Hydee Feldstein Soto faces challengers Aida Ashouri, John McKinney and Marissa Roy in the L.A. city attorney race. Here is your election guide.
Your guide to the L.A. city controller race: Kenneth Mejia faces challenger Zach Sokoloff
Incumbent Kenneth Mejia, who is running for a second term, faces challenger Zach Sokoloff in the L.A. City Controller race.
What is measure TT? The proposition looks to increase the city’s hotel and short-term rental bed tax by 2% until the end of the Olympics, and 1% thereafter.
Measure TC would require online travel companies to pay taxes on their markups to L.A. customers. Proponents say the change would level the playing field between hotels and their online travel company counterparts.
L.A.’s measure CB represents a hope to crack down on illegal cannabis businesses by closing a legal loophole. Opponents say the measure may normalize illegal activity.
What are the big L.A. County races?
These contests don’t get the attention of the mayor’s and governor’s races, but L.A. County voters have a lot of choices to make.
L.A. County is embarking on a national search for an executive director to lead a team with one objective: closing Men’s Central Jail.
Your guide to the L.A. County District 3 supervisor’s race: Lindsey Horvath faces three challengers
Supervisor Lindsey Horvath was a West Hollywood city councilmember when she first ran in 2022 in a six-person primary and is now the political veteran in a race that features three newcomers.
Five candidates are running for L.A. County assessor, and topics such as transparency and Proposition 13 are top of mind. Here is your election guide.
Fifteen Los Angeles Superior Court seats go to voters June 2, with only 11 races featuring competitive contests between two or more candidates. Here is your voter guide.
Faced with federal funding cuts, L.A. County voters will be asked this June if they want to pay a little more at the register to shore up the region’s public health system.
Incumbent Robert Luna will take on a crowded field in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Key issues include oversight, jail conditions, recruitment and boosting department morale.