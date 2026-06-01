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California

What’s on Tuesday’s ballot in California? A rundown of state, L.A. elections

illustration of the state of California and an "I voted" sticker
(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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The June 2026 election has been dominated by a down-to-the-wire governor’s race that has been filled with drama, scandal and much national attention.

A large group of Democrats are vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in this very blue state. But the candidates have — until recently — struggled to generate wide excitement, and it’s far from clear who will win. On the Republican side, commentator Steve Hilton has benefited from the divided Democrats (and a Trump endorsement) to remain near the top of the pack in polls.

But the governor’s race is far from the only vital decision voters will make.

Los Angeles residents will vote for mayor in a race that is far from certain. And there are numerous state, county, local and judicial candidates to choose from.

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Here is a breakdown:

When is the election?

The election is Tuesday, but early voting has already been already under way.

You can find your polling place here or by calling (800) 345-8683. All polling locations are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Once it’s cast, you can track your ballot here.

An illustration of an arrow flowing into a ballot drop box
(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
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What are the big statewide races?

Let’s start with the race for governor, of course. With Newsom term-limited, Democrats and Republicans are competing for California’s open gubernatorial seat in what could reshape the state’s political landscape. Democrats went in hoping for easy sailing, but a wide field and no superstar name has left the race something of a tossup, though Xavier Becerra has been rising in recent polls. On the Republican side, Hilton continues to poll strongly.

There is a possibility California could make history: The state has never has elected a woman as governor, and only once has a person of color held the office.

But there are many down-ballot statewide races as well,

illustration of the California State Capitol

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Barabak: This is the most compelling California governor’s race in ages. Really.

Far from boring, the contest is the most wide open in a generation, with a potential to make history in November. Those yawning at the contest may be looking for glitz and entertainment. Voters aren’t.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 5, 2026: Gubernatorial candidates Tom Steyer, Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton during a debate with other candidates at East LA College on May 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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photo illustration of Los Angeles City Hall with a ballot in the background
(Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

What are the big L.A. races?

The L.A. mayor’s race is grabbing all the attention. Polls show the leading candidates are Mayor Karen Bass, City Councilmember Nithya Raman and community activist and former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt. Those same polls show Bass has struggled in the aftermath of the 2025 firestorms, a big issue for Pratt. Another major topic is affordability, which Raman has taken up.

But there are several other competitive races plus ballot measures.

LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 8, 2022: Karen Bass is photographed at City Hall on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Los Angeles, CA - March 10: City Controller Kenneth Mejia poses for a portrait at Vista Hermosa Natural Park on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times) STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Zach Sokoloff, asset manager at Hackman Capital Partners from Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 in Studio City, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

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Your guide to L.A.’s Measure TC: tax on hotel bookings by online companies

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What are the big L.A. County races?

These contests don’t get the attention of the mayor’s and governor’s races, but L.A. County voters have a lot of choices to make.

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What’s left?

More to Read

CaliforniaPoliticsMidterm Election 2026California Governor RaceCalifornia Politics

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