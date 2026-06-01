Authorities will take down drones at World Cup events amid wartime security measures

In the run up to the opening World Cup match in Los Angeles next week, authorities on Monday announced a series of security measures — including a no-drone zone at all venues nationwide, with officials saying they will take down any unauthorized flying objects.

Federal officials have been scrambling to get countermeasures in place as drones increasingly are being used as weapons of war and terror. Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will host eight matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, ending with a quarter-final match July 10. Both the U.S. national team and the team from Iran, whose countries remain at war, will be playing at the venue.

Patrick Grandy, an FBI assistant director who oversees the Los Angeles office, said the agency will work with the Federal Aviation Administration to enforce temporary flight restrictions over the stadium.

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“We will be deploying drone mitigation and interception teams with capabilities to detect, track, and assess unauthorized drone activity that threatens aviation safety or the public around venues at major events,” Grandy said. “Drone operators who enter restricted airspace without authorization may face fines up to $100,000.”

The games, the largest sporting event in U.S. history, have been classified as a national security event, meaning federal law enforcement can deploy its most extensive security measures under the Department of Homeland Security umbrella.

On World Cup match days across the country, all aircraft — including drones — will be prohibited below 3,000 feet in altitude and within a 3-nautical-mile radius around the stadiums unless otherwise authorized by air traffic control.

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Grandy said the FBI is authorized to use a variety of technologies to detect whether a drone is violating restricted airspace. “The capability exists to bring that drone down into a safe location away from the grounds,” he said. “There will be zero tolerance.”

Federal officials did not disclose the specific nature of the anti-drone jamming and remote grabbing technology that probably would be utilized.

The threat posed by drones goes beyond someone who intends to do harm — even hobbyists can be dangerous.

For example, Grandy noted, a drone operator accidentally struck a Super Scooper plane during the Palisades fire, damaging the aircraft. That operator was convicted of a federal crime.

With several airports and numerous local drone restrictions, the Los Angeles basin already has heavily regulated airspace. Even so, Grandy said, a drone several years ago struck a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell issued his own warning Monday, saying that “anyone seeking to turn the celebration into chaos, who threatens the public safety of our residents or visitors or who comes here intending to commit crimes, you will find no refuge in this city. You will be stopped, arrested and held accountable.”

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For the last few years, federal and local authorities have relied on ad hoc systems to deal with a threat from the skies, but the World Cup may be the first major event at which such a threat is at the forefront.

The extra drone restrictions are similar to what is employed during the Super Bowl, but this time they will be enforced at multiple venues over multiple days.

The first World Cup match in the U.S. will be June 12 in Inglewood between Paraguay and the United States.

In preparation, federal authorities have been training local law enforcement in drone countermeasures.

Among the technologies demonstrated during a recent session in Huntsville, Ala., was a quad-copter that can approache a drone nearing the restricted zone and verbally warn the operator.

“As fans from around the world gather at stadiums and fan events across the country for the FIFA World Cup, the FAA is using every available tool to protect the airspace, including stronger drone-enforcement efforts,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Drone operators should expect swift action if they violate restricted airspace.”