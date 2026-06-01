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Your last-minute guide for in-person voting in California’s 2026 primary election

A voter casts their vote inside the Westchester Family YMCA Annex on June 1 in Los Angeles.
A voter casts their vote inside the Westchester Family YMCA Annex on June 1 in Los Angeles.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Karen Garcia
Staff Writer Follow
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To vote in person, Californians, you have until Tuesday at 8 p.m. to get to a voting center and cast your ballot in the California 2026 primary election.

Here’s what else you need to know about in-person voting for what has been a volatile, surprising election.

You can register to vote on election day. Here’s how

You can still register to vote on or before election day as a “conditional voter” through the same-day voter registration process.

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Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process at a county elections office, polling place or vote center.

Your submitted ballot will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the verification process.

Where to find in person voting near you

You can find your nearest polling place from the California secretary of state’s website here.

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In Los Angeles County, you can use the county’s vote center locator on the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s website here.

Hours of operation for vote centers

From May 23 to June 1, in-person voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On June 2, election day, vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the state.

illustration of two map pins with voting checkmarks in blue and red

California

Where to vote in California’s June 2026 primary election

As the June primary election nears, Californians soon will begin voting by mail, drop box and in person. Here’s what you should know about where to submit your ballot.

You can submit your vote-by-mail ballot at a vote center

If you filled out your vote-by-mail ballot, walk into a vote center and ask a poll worker where you can submit your mailed ballot.

You can drop off a ballot for someone besides yourself as long as you’ve been authorized to do so and you’re not getting paid on a per-ballot basis, according to the secretary of state.

What to bring to your polling place as a first-time voter

In most cases, you’re not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot.

However, if you are voting for the first time after registering to vote by mail and did not provide your driver’s license number, state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number on your registration form, you may be asked to show a form of identification at the polls, according to the secretary of state.

In this scenario, you’ll need to bring both of the following:

  • a driver’s license or state identification number
  • the sample ballot booklet you received from your county elections office

Other acceptable forms of identification include:

  • your passport
  • your student identification showing your name and photograph
  • a utility bill
  • a bank statement

A complete list of acceptable forms of voter identification to use when voting in person for the first time can be found here. If you have any questions, you can call the secretary of state’s toll-free voter hotline at (800) 345-8683.

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A voter casts a ballot during early voting for the California primary election in Los Angeles, California, US, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. California is holding its primary election on June 2. Photographer: Caroline Brehman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

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What regular voters should bring to the vote center

The League of Women Voters of California, a nonpartisan organization that works to protect and expand voter rights, advises that you bring to the voting center the ballot that was mailed to you.

If you didn’t bring your mailed ballot, some counties will require you to vote using a provisional ballot that will be counted once elections officials check that you are eligible.

  • Check in with your local county elections office to understand your county’s policy. In Los Angeles County, you can call the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office at (800) 815-2666 for more information.
  • If you live in a “Voter’s Choice” county — where voters can choose how, when and where to cast their ballot — you can get a regular ballot at any voting center. Participating counties include: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Ventura, and Yolo.

Checking in at a vote center in Los Angeles County

Local elections officials say you can save time checking in at the vote center by scanning your “quick check-in code,” which verifies your voter registration.

The code can be found on your mailed sample ballot and vote center postcard. Take either of those hard copies to the vote center.

You can also get the check-in code by verifying your voter registration here. You’ll need to input your last name, birth date, the house number of your residential address and your ZIP Code. For assistance call, (800) 815-2666, Option 2.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 04: In this photo illustration, a view of official vote-by-mail ballots and voter materials for the 2026 California primary election on May 4, 2026 in Pasadena, California. With 29 days to go until the June 2nd primary, voters across California have begun to receive their ballots with a crowded field in the race for governor. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

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How to vote in Los Angeles County

After checking in, a poll worker will lead you or point you to an available digital ballot marking device.

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How to use the digital ballot marking device:

  1. On the touch screen, you will click on the “tap to begin” button and then choose your preferred language.
  2. You’ll then be prompted to insert your ballot. The screen will say “ballot loaded,” and then you’ll begin the voting process. If you’re having any trouble, flag down a poll worker for help.
  3. On the next screen, click on the “I want to start voting” button to make your ballot selections.
  4. To see every option for each race or measure, click the “more” button at the bottom of the screen.
  5. After clicking on your selection, click the “next” button to get to the next question.
  6. Once you’ve completed your ballot, you’ll be able to review your selections; you can hit the “back” button to make any changes.
  7. You’ll then hit the “Yes, I am ready to print” button, and your ballot will print. You can also review the printed ballot before turning it in.
  8. Follow the instructions of your poll center to submit your printed and completed ballot.

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Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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