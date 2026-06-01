Advertisement
California

When will California races be called? And why does it take so long? A guide

illustration of the shape of California being slid into a ballot box in blue and red
(Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

So you researched the races, submitted your ballot and are ready to find out the results.

Well, experts say it might take a while, especially for tight California races.

Here is our guide about how to follow the results and how to know when races are really called.

Why are vote counts slow in California?

California’s emphasis on voter convenience and accessibility — with universal vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration — is intended to increase participation, but it has also created a more cumbersome and drawn-out vote counting process that takes election officials longer to receive, verify and count ballots.

Ballots postmarked on or before election day are accepted seven days after the election, so in extremely close races, it can take days just to receive all relevant ballots. And unlike in-person voting, where verification happens upfront, mail-in ballots must be inspected and have signatures verified. If a voter’s signature is missing or does not match the signature on file, California law requires elections officials to notify that voter and give them an opportunity to fix the problem, which can also delay the process.

Advertisement

But election watchdogs are universally clear that although slower, this process doesn’t point to any issues or fraud — in fact, it’s the opposite. They say it ensures all votes are accurately counted.

When will we know results?

Most races should be clear by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. But tight ones could take days or even weeks.

It’s possible we’ll know a front-runner, but it will be too close to call second place. California’s “jungle primary” system identifies the top two vote-getters in each race — regardless of party preference — who then advance to November’s general election.

Advertisement

News organizations typically call races before all the ballots are counted.

The Associated Press has become the gold standard for calling election outcomes, which the news agency only does when it is “fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment the trailing candidates no longer have a path to victory,” according to a story about its process.

Other news organizations including CNN and NBC have in the past called some California races.

It’s important to remember that results are likely to change as more votes are tallied. The first batches of votes include the earliest voters, who tend to be more decisive and engaged than the general public.

How can I track my mail-in ballot?

Both Los Angeles County and California allow you to do this. The state’s “Where’s My Ballot?” feature lets voters “know where their ballot is, and its status, every step of the way.” Here are details.

And here is the L.A. County vote status information.

L.A. County also provides live video of ballot counting.

Advertisement

How do I find results?

The Los Angeles Times will provide live election results for local and statewide races on our website and app.

Here are other ways to track local races:
L.A. County
Orange County
Riverside County
San Bernardino County
Ventura County

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Introducing: The De Los Podcast

    From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement