When will California races be called? And why does it take so long? A guide

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

So you researched the races, submitted your ballot and are ready to find out the results.

Well, experts say it might take a while, especially for tight California races.

Here is our guide about how to follow the results and how to know when races are really called.

Why are vote counts slow in California?

California’s emphasis on voter convenience and accessibility — with universal vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration — is intended to increase participation, but it has also created a more cumbersome and drawn-out vote counting process that takes election officials longer to receive, verify and count ballots.

Ballots postmarked on or before election day are accepted seven days after the election, so in extremely close races, it can take days just to receive all relevant ballots. And unlike in-person voting, where verification happens upfront, mail-in ballots must be inspected and have signatures verified. If a voter’s signature is missing or does not match the signature on file, California law requires elections officials to notify that voter and give them an opportunity to fix the problem, which can also delay the process.

Advertisement

But election watchdogs are universally clear that although slower, this process doesn’t point to any issues or fraud — in fact, it’s the opposite. They say it ensures all votes are accurately counted.

When will we know results?

Most races should be clear by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. But tight ones could take days or even weeks.

It’s possible we’ll know a front-runner, but it will be too close to call second place. California’s “jungle primary” system identifies the top two vote-getters in each race — regardless of party preference — who then advance to November’s general election.

Advertisement

News organizations typically call races before all the ballots are counted.

The Associated Press has become the gold standard for calling election outcomes, which the news agency only does when it is “fully confident a race has been won — defined most simply as the moment the trailing candidates no longer have a path to victory,” according to a story about its process.

Other news organizations including CNN and NBC have in the past called some California races.

It’s important to remember that results are likely to change as more votes are tallied. The first batches of votes include the earliest voters, who tend to be more decisive and engaged than the general public.

How can I track my mail-in ballot?

Both Los Angeles County and California allow you to do this. The state’s “Where’s My Ballot?” feature lets voters “know where their ballot is, and its status, every step of the way.” Here are details.

And here is the L.A. County vote status information.

L.A. County also provides live video of ballot counting.

Advertisement

How do I find results?

The Los Angeles Times will provide live election results for local and statewide races on our website and app.

Here are other ways to track local races:

L.A. County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Ventura County