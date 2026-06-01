Dog owner charged with murder in beating, stabbing death on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tourists cast long shadows as they explore the Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard on April 23.

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A man with a history of alleged violence in Sacramento and Los Angeles was charged with murder Monday in a group attack that ended with a broad daylight killing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, authorities said.

Patrick Randall Perry, 55, is the fourth defendant charged in the brazen May 20 killing of Berry Le’Mar Henderson, 37, near Hollywood Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue.

Henderson was waiting for a bus when he was attacked by Perry’s dog, which he then stabbed in self-defense, Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Daniel Ilacqua said during a Monday afternoon court hearing.

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Perry and three other men chased Henderson across the street and attacked him, punching him and pummeling the man with a “metal bat” and what Ilacqua described in court as a baton “attached” to a Taser.

When Henderson dropped the knife he used on the dog, Perry stabbed him with it, Ilacqua said.

Bruce Lamont Fuller Jr., 30, Isaul Hernandez, 36, and Robert Anthony Garcia, 33, were arrested the day of the attack and charged in Henderson’s death last week, according to a criminal complaint. Perry was arrested on May 28, according to an LAPD spokeswoman.

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“Barry was an innocent man. A man who brought no harm to anyone,” his sister, O’koia Nixon, said during a vigil for Henderson held last week in Hollywood. Nixon was one of several of Henderson relatives who attended Monday’s court hearing.

Perry is being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Deputy Public Defender Carlos Bido said in court that Perry is retired and received an honorable discharge from the military.

He has multiple prior convictions in Sacramento and had avoided prison time last year after being granted a form of mental health diversion, according to the criminal complaint and Ilacqua. In 2024, Ilacqua said, Perry punched one man and hit another with his cane before ordering his dog to attack both of them. The victims were out with their young children at the time, Ilacqua said in court.

The diversion request was granted last year after Perry argued that he suffers from mental health issues due to his time in the armed forces, Ilacqua said.

Perry served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1993 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after his discharge, according to a letter filed as part of his diversion application last year.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County public defender’s office declined to comment.

Perry has been accused previously of violence in the same intersection where the May 20 killing took place.

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He was arrested outside the Church of Scientology’s Los Angeles Information Center on the Walk of Fame in January 2024 after he allegedly punched someone, according to a report by NBC Los Angeles. Police told NBC at the time that Perry was not affiliated with the church.

Local activist William Gude, known for his online posts under the handle Film The Police L.A., reported Perry to police officials in 2024 and provided video of the man using a collapsible baton to threaten someone. That incident also took place in the same intersection outside of the same church building where he was arrested.

In the 2024 incident, video showed Perry holding the leash of a dog similar to the one seen biting Henderson in surveillance footage of the fatal beating last month.

Police officials wrote back to Gude in 2024 that an investigation had been opened. The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on those cases on Monday.

Between 2012 and 2015, Perry was also convicted of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, domestic violence, possession of ammunition as a felon and fleeing from police in Sacramento County, according to the criminal complaint.