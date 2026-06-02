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California election live updates: Polling hours, voter guides for close governor and L.A. mayor races
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California

3 big things to watch on California election night as ballots are counted

Voters mark their ballots inside Rogers Park Community Center.
Voters mark their ballots inside Rogers Park Community Center in Inglewood on Monday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
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The most important thing political junkies might need this week is patience.

With so many key races expected to be tight, officials are warning it could takes days — perhaps even more than a week — to know the outcome of Tuesday’s primary election.

Here are some important things to watch as the results roll in:

From left; Steve Hilton; Tom Steyer; and Xavier Becerra.
From left; Steve Hilton at the California Republican Convention in San Diego; Tom Steyer campaigning in downtown Santa Ana; and Xavier Becerra in San Diego.
(Los Angeles Times)

1. The fight for the second top spot

Most polls and pundits say Democrat Xavier Becerra is like to be the top voter-getter in the primary to replace Gavin Newsom as California governor.

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Until recently, it was assumed that Republican Fox News host Steve Hilton would also advance, especially after he was endorsed by President Trump.

But a new poll suggested Hilton was in a tight race for second place with Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer, who is spending heavily from his own fortune. If he is successful, California could see a competitive Democrat-versus-Democrat general election come November.

Under California’s election rules, the top two vote-getters today move on to the general election regardless of party preference.

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Hilton is urging Republicans to unite around him to avoid being shut out. His main GOP opponent is Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

A few months ago, Hilton and Bianco led some polls amid a crowded Democratic field, prompting fears that Democrats might be locked out of November’s general election. But those concerns have subsided somewhat with Becerra’s rise in the polls.

More to read:

SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 31, 2026: Steve Hilton holds a sign indicating there's two days left to vote during his Califordable Town Hall and Q&A at the Santa Monica Hilton Hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Santa Monica, CA. The British-American is one of two Republican gubernatorial candidates and has received endorsement from U.S. President Donald J. Trump. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

California

Steyer and Hilton scrap for second top spot in tight Tuesday governor’s race primary

Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer and GOP strategist Steve Hilton are battling for second place in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary after former Biden Cabinet secretary Xavier Becerra surged to the front of the field.

From left; Steve Hilton; Tom Steyer; and Xavier Becerra.

California

Becerra leads governor’s race, with Hilton and Steyer in tight contest for second spot, poll finds

On the cusp of California’s gubernatorial primary, voters are closely split among three candidates to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a new poll.

Storm clouds roll over the downtown Los Angeles skyscrapers during Thanksgiving week.

California

In deep-blue California, frustration with Democratic status quo roils governor, L.A. mayor race

For Democrats, little clear consensus has emerged so far on who should lead Los Angeles and California into the future.

Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022; Spencer Pratt on April 16, 2025; Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026.
Left to right: Karen Bass on Friday, April 8, 2022; Spencer Pratt on April 16, 2025; Nithya Raman on March 3, 2026.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times; Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP; Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

2. Is the mayor’s race really a tossup?

It’s rare for the Los Angeles mayor’s race to become a national story. But that has happened this year thanks to a showdown few would have predicted.

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is a big reason for all the attention, running from the right in a very liberal city. Embattled Mayor Karen Bass is the incumbent, with City Councilwoman Nithya Raman running from the left.

A UC Berkeley-L.A. Times poll released last week found a close race: with Bass at 26%, Raman at 25% and Pratt at 22% among likely voters. Other polls have shown Pratt doing better.

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Pratt had overshadowed his opponents when it come to social media (and old media) attention. But is that enough to get him into the runoff? Bass has big labor on her side, and we’ll see whether that helps her get out the vote. But Bass is also unpopular, according to polls. Does that give Raman an opening among Democrats who are looking for an alternative?

More to read:

Los Angeles, CA - MAY 06, 2026: From left, Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are shown on screen while journalists work as they take part in the Los Angeles Mayoral debate at Skirball Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Poll shows Bass, Raman and Pratt locked in tight race ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral primary

Mayor Karen Bass leads Councilmember Nithya Raman by one percentage point, with Spencer Pratt close behind

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer, right, greets Anthony Jolly, owner of Crenshaw Coffee, in L.A. on June 2, 2026

California

How close is the L.A. mayor’s race?

From left, LA mayoral candidates Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times, Karla Gachet / For The Times, Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

California

It’s a fight to the finish in L.A.’s wild mayoral primary

No front-runner: Mayor Karen Bass, Councilmember Nithya Raman and reality TV’s Spencer Pratt are locked in a three-way battle for the two top slots on Tuesday.

Images of six mayoral candidates and I voted stickers

How will the Latino vote swing in the California governor and mayoral races?

Ahead of the California primary elections on Tuesday, L.A. Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize finalist Gustavo Arellano weighs in on how the elections might play out within the Latino community.

Dan Egelhoff plays with his dog at 'barbecue, beer and ballots' event at Congressman Ken Calvert's office
Dan Egelhoff plays with his dog at a “Barbecue, Beer and Ballots” event at Rep. Ken Calvert’s office.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

3. The fallout from California redistricting

When it comes to congressional elections, this should be a good night for Democrats, by design. That’s because California voters last year approved Proposition 50, which redrew congressional districts to favor Democrats.

It was part of a national battle by both red and blue states designed to help their respective parties secure control of Congress. The new California maps give Democrats an advantage in some areas, but it’s still unclear how sweeping the victories will be. There are some notable intra-party battles in “safe” districts as well.

The Times’ data and graphics team has identified a few races to watch:

  • Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona) lost his seat in redistricting and is now challenging incumbent Young Kim (R-Anaheim Hills) in the 40th District.
  • In San Francisco, several factions of the Democratic party are vying to replace former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the 11th District.
  • California’s 48th Congressional District in San Diego and Riverside counties has traditionally been red. But the sudden retirement of longtime Republican incumbent Darrell Issa and redistricting puts it in play.
  • Veteran Rep. Brad Sherman is facing a strong challenge from fellow Democrat Jake Levine in the 32nd District.

More reading:

Left, Rep. Young Kim smiles outside her campaign office in Yorba Linda. Right Rep. Ken Calvert, at a news conference in Washington.

Politics

California will play a big role in the fight for power in Congress. Tuesday’s primary sets the stage

California redistricting could net Democrats an additional five House seats, a major factor in the fight for control of Congress. The upcoming primaries will set the stage for November’s most critical match-ups.

Congressional District 26 map

California

Your guide to the California Congressional District 26 race: the battle for Julia Brownley’s seat

California Congressional District 26 race: Democrats and Republicans will compete for Julia Brownley’s seat representing Ventura County’s suburbs and agricultural communities.

Congressional District 40 map

California

Your guide to the California Congressional District 40 race: Orange County and the Inland Empire

Two Republican House incumbents, Young Kim and Ken Calvert, share the newly drawn 40th District after redistricting and face a Democratic field spanning Orange and Riverside counties.

Congressional District 48 map

California

Your guide to the California Congressional District 48 race: A battleground that could reshape Congress

California’s 48th District flipped from Republican stronghold to Democratic-leaning territory after redistricting, setting up a race that could determine control of Congress and challenge President Trump.

State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, listens as lawmakers discuss a bill before the Senate at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. Scott Baugh, 59, of Huntington Beach, running for California's 47th Congressional District, greets supporters at Baugh's campaign headquarters kick-off on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Newport Beach, CA. Republican candidate Scott Baugh is challenging Democratic Rep. Katie Porter. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to California’s 47th Congressional District race: Baugh vs. Min

Democratic state Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh are vying for Katie Porter’s U.S. House seat representing the 47th Congressional District in Orange County.

Want more information about the ballot-counting process? Times reporter Grace Toohey breaks it down, including how to track your mail-in ballot, how races get called and why it takes so long.

More to Read

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