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California man attempts to board plane with explosive, 5 phones and a very ominous text

Photos show items in a plastic bag and items next to a piece of luggage including a cardboard tube with a fuse.
Items that an airline passenger tried to board with Saturday at Sacramento International Airport included a butane torch lighter and a homemade explosive, officials said.
(United States District Court)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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Wearing a scarf around his face and blue latex gloves on his hands, a 49-year-old man already had a suspicious look about him as he approached TSA agents at Sacramento International Airport on Saturday night.

But it was the contents of his carry-on bag that proved truly unnerving.

Inside his backpack, agents found a knife, other bladed weapons, zip ties, a butane torch lighter and a homemade explosive device, according to the Department of Justice.

They also found five cellphones, all with painter’s tape covering the front camera. Prosecutors said one of the phones had a 15-minute timer ready to start, while another displayed an ominous message from an unknown number — “we will be awaiting your call.”

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LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 10: Passengers go through security check by TSA at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

California

TSA officers stunned by ‘extremely concerning’ discovery in woman’s carry-on at LAX

A woman flying from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania wound up on the TSA’s naughty list after an officer discovered a trove of almost 90 forbidden items inside her carry-on.

The traveler, identified as Kimani Osayande Jones, was attempting to board an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, N.C., around 9 p.m. when the items were discovered, according to the complaint filed against him in California’s Eastern District Court.

He told officers he did not know the items were in his bag and would be fine discarding them. He then invoked his Miranda rights and refused to be interviewed by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office or the Federal Bureau of Investigations. He was placed under arrest and transported to Sacramento County Jail.

On Tuesday, he was charged with unlawfully possessing explosive material in an airport. If convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

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The improvised explosive device was a 2.5-inch-long brown cylinder with a 1-inch green fuse, according to the complaint. Bomb technicians from the FBI and Sheriff’s Department worked together to extract it from the bag, place a bomb blast suppression device on top and remove it from the airport.

SANTA MONICA , CA - JULY 18, 2025: Law enforcement investigate the scene on Bay Street where a resident found a footlocker filled with "old grenades" left by a previous tenant in Santa Monica on July 18, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. The grenades could be tied to the origins of the explosives which killed three LA County Sheriff bomb squad members at the Biscailuz Training Center early Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

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Santa Monica apartment is focus of probe into blast that killed 3 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies

Authorities investigating the deadly blast at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility are looking into connections to some explosives collected in Santa Monica.

The device was rendered safe and the fuse and powder sent for testing. Both were determined to be “viable and energetic,” according to the complaint.

An FBI bomb technician determined that if the device had detonated in an aircraft flying above 10,000 feet, it had the potential to damage the plane’s window and cause a possible loss of cabin pressure, according to the complaint.

Jones has a history of paranoia and is believe to have made 13 calls to the FBI this year reporting that he was being threatened and intimidated, according to the complaint.

During these calls, he reported being followed, sabotaged while he slept, coerced and having had his life threatened by people who could access his texts.

He mentioned exercising his 2nd Amendment rights to defend himself against the threats, according to the complaint. He also said he needed to have the threats legally documented and sought information on how the threatening parties could access his home and personal information.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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